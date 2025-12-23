Updates to AMA Supercross Rulebook Posted, Including Red Flag Restart Adjustment and More
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has posted the 2026 AMA Supercross Rulebook Updates bulletin and the official rulebook for the upcoming Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. There are a few changes to unpack here, including the change of age required to be eligible for an AMA rider license, changes to the sports betting fixing/bribing/collusion section, black flags, starting procedures, restarts and red flag procedures, technical regulations, disciplinary action for aggressive riding, and more. (And while it is not stated in the rulebook, we can expect to see new Tuff Blox used in 2026 as well).
The end of free practice has been confirmed with the updates bulletin crossing out anything related to free practice AND previous year’s champions not having red backgrounds on their number plates at the season opener. We covered these recently in two separate posts, which you can read below.
As for the age rule, this has been hinted about for at least a year now, with Davey Coombs noting it several times over the last few months, but now it is fully in place: riders will have to be at least 17 years old to get a professional license starting in 2026, unless already grandfathered in (say turning pro at 16 in 2025). Check out the official note from the rulebook.
Note: bold and cross outs done by the AMA.
SECTION 1 - SPORTING REGULATIONS
1.2 LICENSES AND CREDENTIALS
1.2.15 AMA LICENSE APPLICATION TYPES
a. Rider License
1. To be eligible for an AMA Rider License, a Credentialed Participant at a minimum must:
i. Be at least 16 17 years of age.
Now, let’s jump in with the biggest change to the rulebook for 2026: the adjustment of red flag restarts, especially late in a race.
“SECTION 1 - SPORTING REGULATIONS
RESTARTS AND RED FLAG PROCEDURES
When a race is stopped after the leader completes three (3) laps but prior to time expiring one minute (1:00) remaining on the race clock, the following procedures will apply:
When a race is stopped on or after time has expired one minute (1:00) remaining on the race clock but prior to the checkered flag being displayed, the race will be deemed complete, and the following procedures will apply:”
Basically, this red flag adjustment will fix the old rule, which impacted the Detroit SX earlier this year. In the 250SX main event back in mid-February, the race was red flagged very late in the 250SX main event—with just seven seconds on the clock when the red flag was waved—when Cameron McAdoo went down hard at the end of the whoops section and needed medical attention. The whoops section was the second-most outside section but the high-speed sections that surrounded the whoops on each side did not allow for a safe and clear path for the medical crew to reach McAdoo. So, the red flag came out, and since there were seven seconds still left on the clock, the riders lined up for a staggered restart.
Max Anstie’s seven-second lead over P2 Levi Kitchen was gone due to the natural bunch on the restart and Kitchen was instantly able to capitalize when the green flag waved. He took over the race lead and won on what became a two-lap sprint to the finish. Kitchen later said, “I really don’t feel like I won tonight,” due to the circumstances. Anstie was also frustrated with the way the end of the race unfolded in what was clearly a second straight win for the Yamaha rider.
If this exact situation would have happened with this new, 2026 rule (red flag with under a minute left), the race would have been called then and there—Anstie would have been the winner, Kitchen second, and so on. Staggered restart will still apply when necessary (more than three laps into the race), but a red flag that late in a race will just mean the race ends there.
Max Anstie's lead at the Detroit SX earlier this year was instantly gone when the 250SX main event was red flagged and restarted. Anstie's sure win became a sprint to the finish between him and Levi Kitchen, and Kitchen took the checkered flag. Now, the rule has been adjusted for 2026.
Another big change is the case of a top championship contender failing to make the fast 40 but requesting an exception ("SECTION 1 - SPORTING REGULATIONS, 1.8.9 ALTERNATE PROCEDURES" as you will see below.)
Riders who did not make the fast 40 but are top ten in 450SX OR top five in 250SX may request an exemption to be put in the heat race. Previously, this rule only applied for the 450SX Class, but for 2026, the rule now applies to both 250SX AND 450SX. This applies to Triple Crown events as well, where said rider can request to be put into the LCQ.
Those are the big takeaways for fans to understand from these rulebook updates, as most of the other adjustments noted are more technical stuff for riders and teams. You can view the entire rulebook updates bulletin down in the post below, or view them directly via link:
View the 2026 AMA Supercross Rulebook Updates bulletin file here.
View the full 2026 AMA Supercross Rulebook here.
And note, the following comments are posted related to the 2027 AMA Supercross rulebook:
** Effective with the 2027 AMA Supercross Rulebook: **
-To be eligible for an AMA Rider License: Be at least 18 years of age.
-Starting blocks must be silver or black in color and may not exceed 4 inches in height.
-It is required for all competitors to wear chest and back protection. The protector may be worn under or over the jersey.
** Effective with the 2027 AMA Supercross Rulebook, the maximum sound limit will be set at: **
For pre-race inspection: Max. 109 dB/A
For post-race inspection: Max. 110 dB/A
View the full 2026 AMA Supercross Rulebook Updates bulletin in the screenshots below (click to make each photo large).
