ClubMX Yamaha Team Switches Gear Brand to Fly Racing
The big changes for the ClubMX Yamaha team continue. Muc-Off dropped the title sponsorship of the team in late November, a move team owner Brandon Haas said was "bittersweet" since they had a good partnership, but the timing of the change was horrible with the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship less than two months away at that point. In early December, a collaboration with the McGinley Clinic was announced, as well as which riders would be racing 250SX West and 250SX East. You can read all of those articles below.
Now, the team has also announced a gear change from FXR Racing to Fly Racing for '26. Haas said the following in the announcement: "FLY Racing is a perfect fit for our direction, and we’re excited to grow together for the long haul.”
The Anaheim 1 SX starts the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season on January 11, and the 250SX East Division Championship starts February 21 at the Arlington SX.
Below is the full press release from ClubMX:
CLUBMX CHANGES GEAR TO FLY RACING
The move positions the team for future growth and success!
Chesterfield, SC – In a move that will come as a complete surprise to the motocross industry, ClubMX today announces a new multi-year partnership with FLY Racing beginning with the 2026 season—marking a pivotal moment for both organizations and signaling a major shift in the competitive and commercial landscape of the sport.
The announcement represents a defining step in the continued growth of ClubMX, one of the most influential development programs in supercross and motocross, and a strategic inflection point for FLY Racing as the brand continues its return to prominence at the highest levels of competition.
Team Owner: Brandon Haas: “We’ve built ClubMX by investing in people, structure, and long-term growth. Coming off our best season ever, it was important to align with a brand that believes in where we’re going, not just where we’ve been. FLY Racing is a perfect fit for our direction, and we’re excited to grow together for the long haul.”
ClubMX has established itself as a cornerstone of rider development, consistently producing elite talent and operating one of the most comprehensive pipelines in the sport. As the team continues to scale its national presence and competitive scope, the partnership with FLY Racing reflects a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and long-term vision.
For FLY Racing, the alliance represents a strategic opportunity to reassert its position in the marketplace through one of the most visible and respected programs in motocross. By aligning with ClubMX, FLY Racing gains a powerful platform to reconnect with riders, dealers, and fans, while showcasing its latest advancements across the sport’s most influential stages. “FLY Racing is investing in the future of motocross,” Haas added. “This partnership isn’t just about outfitting a team—it’s about shaping what comes next.”
Beginning immediately, FLY Racing will outfit the full ClubMX roster across professional and amateur competition, with additional announcements planned surrounding special-edition gear, athlete initiatives, and fan engagement activations throughout the season.
“ClubMX has created more than a team, it’s a proving ground for the next generation of racers. FLY Racing is proud to partner with an organization so committed to the growth of the sport” added Dalton Braun, Marketing Director, WPS. “The FLY Racing Family is more than an idea; it’s a belief in each other. ClubMX embodies that spirit.”
In a broader scope of the relationship, FLY Racing will have access to the ClubMX two-hundred- acre facility for events, testing and new product releases as well as interactions with the thousands of people that pass through on an annual basis. In return, ClubMX will take advantage of the broad list of assets, experience and history that FLY has built over the years. It is a perfect match for both organizations.
As the 2026 campaign approaches, this partnership stands as one of the most unexpected—and consequential—moves in recent motocross history, setting the stage for a new era of growth, momentum, and market impact.
Western Regional Division:
Hunter Yoder and Max Vohland
Eastern Regional Division:
Coty Shock and Devin Simonson