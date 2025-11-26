ClubMX’s Brandon Haas: “Yeah, it’s true: Muc-Off has departed our program”

Schock with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha livery in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer.

While the official name will change, owner Brandon Haas and the team’s goals will not. Between the growth of the race team and the facility itself, Hass noted: "We think we can become a dynasty program." If you have ever stepped foot onto the Chesterfield, South Carolina property, you understand what he means. Ten total tracks and more buildings and infrastructures being built every few months, a full gym and cafeteria with a nutrition program and more, Haas and his crew are leaving no stone unturned.

Haas said the following in the video posted this morning:

“Well, as they say, all good things must come to an end. Just wanted to take a minute to walk around the race shop this morning and explain the situation. I know some rumors are going around and whatnot, but, yeah, it's true: Muc-Off has departed the program. Bittersweet. We hate it. The timing of it is absolutely terrible as we've already started our new season. We've made a lot of investments in the staffing and upgrades across the board. And, yeah, it's just a speed bump in the road. But the reality is Muc-Off has given us this platform. We've had a great run over the years. I had a lot of fun working with them, awesome group of guys, and, yeah, we couldn't be any more appreciative. The reality is though; we're thriving. Club's thriving. In the short term we're gonna be just fine. We've done it on our own in the past and we'll continue to do it on our own if we have to, but we are definitely looking for a strategic, title sponsor and/or collaboration of partners to fill that void and help us continue to grow. We think we can become a dynasty program. We think we can not only win races and deliver on the track, but we can deliver to our partners off the track, and that's a lot of where our investments are going this year. So, this is no GoFundMe. This is no sympathy post, but we are looking for partners and/or help, because we believe we can figure this out. So, thank you to Muc-Off and thanks to all of our partners who stepped up. We've had an awesome boot camp so far this year. We've improved the bike, the whole program, and we're coming off of a banner year, multiple heat race wins, podiums with different guys. The [SMX World] All-Star championship, I mean, just across the board we're beating many and most of all the programs that have upwards six, seven x the budget we have and how are we able to do it? Well, we're doing a few things right and, as I always say, winners find ways and anybody that knows me knows I ain't gonna slow down. So, pedals to the metal, we will move forward and we appreciate all of our current partners who have stepped up and, yeah, all of our support, we appreciate it.”