Watch: Oldenburg, Bloss Return for Liqui Moly Beta's Factory Supercross Effort
The Liqui Moly Beta Factory Supercross Team is proud to announce its official lineup for the 2026 AMA Monster Energy Supercross season, marking the manufacturer's third year competing in the series. Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg return as teammates riding for the Beta Factory Supercross team. Maintaining consistency in its rider lineup, both Bloss and Oldenburg have been instrumental in the evolution of the Beta 450 RX, and the team aims to capitalize on the work and chemistry built over the previous year.
Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented Supercross and Pro Motocross rider. In 2018, he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. This will be Benny's third year with the team. Last season, Bloss had a career season, securing four top-ten finishes and qualifying for every main event.
This will be the second full season for Mitchell Oldeburg in the 450SX class. Last season, he made all but one main event in the 450SX class and earned a top-ten finish. He also won an LCQ and rode very consistently throughout the entire season.
"We are excited to see Benny and Mitchell show what they are capable of in 2026. They gel with the bike and team very well, they work hard, and are happy with their setups. Perfect recipe for success in the 2026 Supercross Season," said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Director.
Benny Bloss: "I’m extremely excited to get the 2026 season started. We have made some really good improvements to the bike since last season and I’m feeling great on it. This will be my third year with the team and I’m just very happy with the program and the people I get to work with."
Mitchell Oldenburg: "I’m really excited for the 2026 season! The whole team has been working hard on fixing our weaknesses from 2025, and we have made a ton of progress. I’ve also started a new training program this year with Zach Osborne, which has been really fun. I’m feeling really strong on and off the bike right now, and am looking forward to a great 2026 with the whole Beta Racing Factory team!"
Supercross Team:
Carlen Gardner, Race Team Director
Benny Bloss, Team Rider
Mitchell Oldenburg, Team Rider
Taylor Muto, Technician-Mitchell Oldenburg
Bryson Gardner, Technician-Benny Bloss
Bryce Rivera, Suspension Manager
Brian White, Engine Technician
Vincent Dawson, Logistics Manager