Watch: Oldenburg, Bloss Return for Liqui Moly Beta's Factory Supercross Effort

The Liqui Moly Beta Factory Supercross Team is proud to announce its official lineup for the 2026 AMA Monster Energy Supercross season, marking the manufacturer's third year competing in the series. Benny Bloss and Mitchell Oldenburg return as teammates riding for the Beta Factory Supercross team. Maintaining consistency in its rider lineup, both Bloss and Oldenburg have been instrumental in the evolution of the Beta 450 RX, and the team aims to capitalize on the work and chemistry built over the previous year.

Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented Supercross and Pro Motocross rider. In 2018, he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. This will be Benny's third year with the team. Last season, Bloss had a career season, securing four top-ten finishes and qualifying for every main event.

This will be the second full season for Mitchell Oldeburg in the 450SX class. Last season, he made all but one main event in the 450SX class and earned a top-ten finish. He also won an LCQ and rode very consistently throughout the entire season.

"We are excited to see Benny and Mitchell show what they are capable of in 2026. They gel with the bike and team very well, they work hard, and are happy with their setups. Perfect recipe for success in the 2026 Supercross Season," said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Director.