Observations From Paris Supercross

Uhhh yeah, sure Mookie. All he did was go 1-1-1-2-2-1 to easily walk to his first King of Paris win! He was amazing out there right from the drop. The whoops were very big, and they didn’t break down like other years here and we all know whoops are Stewart’s strength, right? I don’t know man, he mentioned that seeing the whoops put him in a good mood and he just felt good. I would say so, this was maybe the best I’d ever seen Stewart ride. He was that good. He caught, passed and dropped Webb a couple of times, he pulled away from Jett in Sunday’s third main, he won a Superpole- it was Malcolm Stewart’s world this weekend and we were all just living in it.

Oh, and he busted out the quad which he vowed no one was gonna do. Jett started doing it first and Malcolm said that meant he “had” to! He did tell me earlier that if anyone jumped the quad, it would be Jett.

When you add in his already great whoop speed (he and Jett were easily the two fastest in them), he did the quad, and then also he figured out this rhythm lane where he stayed tight going into the lane and then stayed tight coming out but going 2-3-4-1 (the main line was 3-3-4 but that sent you outside on landing), and you have the recipe to winning. Even though after our talk, I probably would’ve put him fourth on my list of winners.

The lesson to learn is to never, ever trust what riders say, by the way.

Jett Lawrence had a rough Saturday night. After qualifying quickest, he crashed in Superpole, the next time he was on the track he was the victim of Tom Vialle flying into him (by accident), and then he crashed in the final main and tweaked his bike! It might’ve been the most times he hit the deck in a night in his life! Sunday he was back to his old tricks in sweeping the first two mains, hitting the quad and looking typical Jett-ish, but in the last main he didn’t get the start he needed to and Stewart, who started behind Jett, was able to make the pass and pull away. Then a lapper got in the way of Jett trying to get Webb and Bob’s your uncle- just a third overall on the weekend for the wonder kid.