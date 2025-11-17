Malcolm Stewart took the Paris Supercross King of Paris honors over the weekend. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider finished 1-1-1-2-2-1 for eight total points to take the crown. At the 42nx Paris SX, Stewart become the 28th different rider to win the King of Paris honors. He also joined his brother James Stewart as a Paris SX winner, as James won the event in 2008.

Since the first event in 1984, there have been a total of 28 different riders to claim King of Paris honors (previously known as King of Bercy), with only nine total riders taking the crown at least twice.

Check out the King of Paris honors from each year, and the other multi-time King of Paris winners below as well.

Riders to Win King of Paris Honors by Year