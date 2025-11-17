Malcolm Stewart took the Paris Supercross King of Paris honors over the weekend. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider finished 1-1-1-2-2-1 for eight total points to take the crown. At the 42nx Paris SX, Stewart become the 28th different rider to win the King of Paris honors. He also joined his brother James Stewart as a Paris SX winner, as James won the event in 2008.
Since the first event in 1984, there have been a total of 28 different riders to claim King of Paris honors (previously known as King of Bercy), with only nine total riders taking the crown at least twice.
Check out the King of Paris honors from each year, and the other multi-time King of Paris winners below as well.
Riders to Win King of Paris Honors by Year
|Year
|King of Paris
|Brand
|2025
|Malcolm Stewart
|Husqvarna
|2024
|Cooper Webb
|Yamaha
|2023
|Jett Lawrence
|Honda
|2022
|Ken Roczen
|Honda
|2021
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2020
|NO EVENT - COVID-19
|2019
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha
|2018
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna
|2017
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2016
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2015
|Weston Peick
|Yamaha
|2014
|Eli Tomac
|Honda
|2013
|Justin Barcia
|Honda
|2012
|Jake Weimer
|Kawasaki
|2011
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha
|2010
|Justin Barcia
|Honda
|2009
|Justin Brayton
|Yamaha
|2008
|James Stewart
|Yamaha
|2007
|Chad Reed
|Yamaha
|2006
|Christophe Pourcel
|Kawasaki
|2005
|Andrew Short
|Honda
|2004
|Andrew Short
|Honda
|2003
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|2002
|Grant Langston
|KTM
|2001
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|2000
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|1999
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|1998
|Larry Ward
|Suzuki
|1997
|Jeff Emig
|Kawasaki
|1996
|Ryan Hughes
|Kawasaki
|1995
|Jeremy McGrath
|Honda
|1994
|Mike LaRocco
|Kawasaki
|1993
|Jeremy McGrath
|Honda
|1992
|Jeff Stanton
|Honda
|1991
|Jean-Michael Bayle
|Honda
|1990
|Jean-Michael Bayle
|Honda
|1989
|Ricky Johnson
|Honda
|1988
|Jeff Ward
|Kawasaki
|1987
|Ricky Johnson
|Honda
|1986
|David Bailey
|Honda
|1985
|Johnny O'Mara
|Honda
|1984 (2nd event)
|Johnny O'Mara
|Honda
|1984 (first event)
|David Bailey
|Honda
Multiple Time Winners
|Total Wins
|Year
|King of Paris
|4
|2003
|David Vuillemin
|Yamaha
|2001
|2000
|1999
|3
|2021
|Marvin Musquin
|KTM
|2017
|2016
|3
|2019
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha
|2013
|Honda
|2010
|Honda
|2
|2005
|Andrew Short
|Honda
|2004
|2
|1995
|Jeremy McGrath
|Honda
|1993
|2
|1991
|Jean-Michael Bayle
|Honda
|1990
|2
|1989
|Ricky Johnson
|Honda
|1987
|2
|1986
|David Bailey
|Honda
|1984 (first event)
|2
|1985
|Johnny O'Mara
|Honda
|1984 (2nd event)
Main image by Jey Crunch