Wildest Season Ever? Video Vault Looks Back

November 19, 2025, 11:00am

With James Stewart gone to the premier class for 2005, the 125cc AMA Motocross Nationals (which was now run primarily on 250 four-strokes) might have been the wildest ever, with tons of contenders believing this was their year. Rookie Mike Alessi made plenty of noise, Grant Langston and Mike Brown battled as usual, Broc Hepler went fast, and Ivan Tedesco looked to capitalize on it all. Check out the entire season in this wild highlight reel.

