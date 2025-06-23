Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC
GNCC
Snowshoe - Overall RaceJune 20, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Josh Toth
|03:10:04.971
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|2
|Steward Baylor
|03:10:07.454
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|3
|Ben Kelley
|03:12:04.773
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|03:13:16.459
|Cookeville, TN
|GasGas
|5
|Grant Baylor
|03:17:16.056
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|03:17:44.890
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|7
|Josh Strang
|03:18:22.879
|Inverell, Australia
|Beta
|8
|Brody Johnson
|03:18:49.997
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|9
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:19:39.370
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|10
|Craig Delong
|03:19:56.170
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
GNCC
Snowshoe - XC2 Pro RaceJune 20, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Josh Toth
|03:10:04.971
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|03:17:44.890
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|3
|Brody Johnson
|03:18:49.997
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:19:39.370
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Grant Davis
|03:20:16.859
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|03:29:20.074
|Landrum, SC
|GasGas
|2
|James Jenkins
|02:57:46.985
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|3
|Raley L Messer
|03:21:18.833
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Beta
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|03:23:59.959
|Rock Falls, IL
|Yamaha
|5
|Isaiah L Brown
|03:30:30.494
|Belpre, OH
|Yamaha
GNCC
Snowshoe - WXC RaceJune 20, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:11:12.559
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|2
|Shelby Turner
|02:17:02.570
|Barons
|GasGas
|3
|Danielle Mcdonald
|02:19:50.240
|Parkes
|Yamaha
|4
|Korie Steede
|02:23:05.172
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|5
|Jocelyn Barnes
|02:25:13.598
|Equinunk, PA
|Husqvarna
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Championship Standings Through Round 9
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|194
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|187
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|148
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|139
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|136
|6
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|119
|7
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|106
|8
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|96
|9
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|96
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|93
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|235
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|208
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|200
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|160
|5
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|150
|6
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|136
|7
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|104
|8
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|101
|9
|Toby D Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|85
|10
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|80
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|239
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|214
|3
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|130
|4
|Danielle Mcdonald
|Parkes
|126
|5
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|122
|6
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|119
|7
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|103
|8
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|96
|9
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|10
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|76
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 12 (of 20)
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Romain Febvre
|3 - 1
|Kawasaki
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|1 - 5
|Fantic
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|5 - 2
|Honda
|5
|Jeffrey Herlings
|4 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|6 - 6
|Yamaha
|7
|Antonio Cairoli
|7 - 8
|Ducati
|8
|Alberto Forato
|9 - 10
|Honda
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|14 - 7
|Honda
|10
|Jeremy Seewer
|13 - 9
|Ducati
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|1 - 1
|KTM
|2
|Liam Everts
|6 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Sacha Coenen
|2 - 6
|KTM
|4
|Guillem Farres
|5 - 5
|Triumph
|5
|Oriol Oliver
|3 - 10
|KTM
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|11 - 3
|Yamaha
|7
|Camden McLellan
|4 - 9
|Triumph
|8
|Andrea Adamo
|10 - 4
|KTM
|9
|Mathis Valin
|8 - 7
|Kawasaki
|10
|Kay de Wolf
|7 - 8
|Husqvarna
MXGP
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Bike
|1
|Francisco Garcia
|29:48.993
|0.000
|Kawasaki
|2
|Noel Zanocz
|29:51.490
|2.497
|Honda
|3
|Ivano Van Erp
|29:51.561
|2.568
|Yamaha
|4
|Jake Cannon
|30:12.025
|23.032
|Kawasaki
|5
|Charlie Heyman
|30:18.651
|29.658
|Husqvarna
|6
|Valentin Kees
|30:22.061
|33.068
|KTM
|7
|Liam Owens
|30:26.295
|37.302
|Husqvarna
|8
|Nico Greutmann
|30:32.634
|43.641
|Husqvarna
|9
|Janis Martins Reisulis
|30:48.192
|59.199
|Yamaha
|10
|William Askew
|30:52.242
|1:03.249
|Triumph
Championship Standings (Through Round 12)
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Romain Febvre
|604
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|574
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|430
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|398
|7
|Maxime Renaux
|360
|6
|Jeffrey Herlings
|350
|8
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|331
|5
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|328
|9
|Tim Gajser
|305
|10
|Jeremy Seewer
|277
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Simon Längenfelder
|597
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|548
|3
|Kay de Wolf
|525
|4
|Liam Everts
|474
|5
|Sacha Coenen
|435
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|425
|7
|Camden McLellan
|363
|8
|Valerio Lata
|293
|9
|Cas Valk
|267
|11
|Oriol Oliver
|253
Pro Motocross Championship
(Standings After Round 4 of 11)
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|190
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|162
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|156
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|153
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|148
|6
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|117
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|100
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|99
|9
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|98
|10
|Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|82
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|194
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|152
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|132
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|132
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|125
|6
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|124
|7
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|89
|8
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|88
|9
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|87
|10
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|82
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 21 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|465
|25
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|429
|22
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|411
|20
|4
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|363
|18
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|337
|17
|6
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
|16
|7
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|261
|15
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|251
|14
|9
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|250
|13
|10
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|242
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|398
|25
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|305
|22
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|303
|20
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|277
|18
|5
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|266
|17
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|262
|16
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|245
|15
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|204
|14
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|204
|13
|10
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|197
|12
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Division
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Division
|Alexander Fedortsov (Yamaha)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|SMX Next - Supercross
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Daniel Sanders (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|Liam Draper (Yamaha)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Grant Davis (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles