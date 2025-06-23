Febvre Extends Points Lead Over Lucas Coenen Behind MXGP of Great Britain Victory

Lap 13 was unlucky for Herlings, slipping to the ground after the big uphill quad jump, dropping himself from second to fourth, still ahead of Fernandez but behind Febvre. Coenen had drawn breath and launched an attack on Coldenhoff for the lead, but the veteran Dutchman held fast to take a brilliant first ever race win for Fantic as an MXGP manufacturer! Amazingly, it was also the Dutchman’s first race win here, after winning the 2013 MX2 Grand Prix overall with a 3-4 scorecard!

Gusts of wind hit the circuit hard for race two, and it was clear that the ultra-professional riders were in a cautious mood over the many big jumps around the track. Febvre rocketed into the lead for his fourth Fox Holeshot Award of the season, while Fernandez held back the two Red Bull KTMs of Coenen and Herlings.

Coldenhoff was still in the hunt in fifth ahead of Vlaanderen, while Kevin Horgmo of Team Motul Honda Motoblouz SR ran well up in seventh, in his first GP back from a shoulder injury sustained at Ernée. Cairoli held onto eighth ahead of his Aruba.it Ducati teammate Jeremy Seewer, while Forato backed up his first race result with tenth in race two, enough to earn him eighth overall ahead of Horgmo and Seewer.

Cairoli was as impressive as always with seventh overall, and Vlaanderen finished sixth again to take that position in the GP. It was one of those races where the riders were equally matched and passing proved next to impossible. Herlings was unable to make his early pressure on Coenen pay off with an overtake, and ultimately the closest battle was between him and his compatriot Coldenhoff, who twice drew level to take fourth but simply could not force past the canny GP-win record holder.

Herlings’ two fourth places were only good enough for fifth overall, while Fernandez put in a solid ride for second to claim fourth on the day. Coldenhoff took third overall for his first podium in over two months, as Coenen took second overall for the fifth straight Grand Prix. Febvre was peerless to take his 25th career GP victory, and increases his Championship lead to 32 points over his teenage pursuer. Fernandez advances to fourth in the series behind Coldenhoff but ahead of the absent Maxime Renaux, while Herlings is now sixth in the Championship! Vlaanderen advanced to seventh at the expense of the injured Tim Gajser and Bonacorsi, who had a very disappointing British GP in 16th overall.

The Championship takes the next two weekends off before the MXGP of Finland on the 12th & 13th of July. Who will cope with a brand-new circuit better than the rest? Join us to find out!