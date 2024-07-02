The MIPS Save of the Day from the 2024 Southwick National has to be Haiden Deegan's wild scrub that went too far...only for him to save it and take the lead from Levi Kitchen. Wow. Have a look and decide for yourself. Scrub or save?

Video: NBC/Peacock MX Sports Pro Racing

Edit and Voice: Tom Journet and Jason Weigandt

