MX Large’s Geoff Meyer sent us this text after the MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara (Indonesia) over the weekend.

Red Bull KTM Factory rider Jeffrey Herlings is looking faster and faster and winning motos again. He didn’t get the GP win in the first race of a doubleheader at Lombok, but he did show amazing speed. The five-time FIM Motocross World Champion showed that he can again be the fastest man on the planet and while he isn’t quite there yet, you get the feeling when we arrive in Lommel in Belgium and Arnhem in Holland, he might be at his best and can get some major points on his rivals.

In Lombok, he gained 13 points on the series leader Tim Gajser of the Honda HRC factory team, and while he didn’t gain much on Jorge Prado (just a single point), the gap from the red plate is now 58 points. It will take a mammoth effort from Herlings to close that gap, but a few more results like Lombok for Herlings and Gajser and the gap could be reduced significantly. We all saw it with Jorge Prado and his DNF in Maggiora and Herlings himself in Portugal, when his bike expired, so anything is possible with still nine rounds, and 27 motos remaining (18 motos and nine points-paying qualifying races).

We spoke to “The Bullet” after the weekend and while disappointed with not winning the GP, he was just glad to gain those points and come out safe and happy.

MXLarge: You didn’t win the Grand Prix; you went 1-1-2 and you gained like 13 points on Tim at the top of the points. You have to be happy with that?

Jeffrey Herlings: Yes, I did, but it’s just a shame about my crash, because it was normally going to be a 1-1-1 right, we all know that. But it was, could have, should have, would have, but at the end of the day, Jorge won the GP, and it is what it is. He did good as well, but in seven days we get revenge, and we see what happens. I mean, I felt good all weekend and again, we were leading, and I just can’t believe for an organization like MXGP, how they can just over-water the track like that. Finally, we had a dry race, and they make it a mudder again. So, unreal.

From what you told us in the press conference, you hit a patch of mud and went down. I mean, that sucks for you and your team, and I assume if you hadn’t hit the mud patch, you wouldn’t have made a mistake like that?

No, never. I mean, just because I went out of the line, and it was just like ice and a big puddle of mud. If you went out of the racing line, you just went into the mud. I also broke my handguard, and my handlebar was bent. My lever was all the way down and luckily, I could still be in third place and the first laps I was trying to clean my gloves and kicking the handlebar and level to try and get them straight. It was so tough, the lines got deeper and longer, and my handlebar was so bent I almost couldn’t get through the corners well. I almost got to Jorge, but the track was so rough, and I didn’t want to take the risk. It was going to be difficult anyway.