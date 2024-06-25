Results Archive
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jeremy Seewer

MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Valerio Lata

Motocross
High Point
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence

250 Results
  1. Ty Masterpool
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Chance Hymas

GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Steward Baylor

XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Thad Duvall

Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jun 29
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger

250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool

Upcoming
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
Sun Jun 30
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud
Sat Jul 6
450 Entry List
  1. Derek Kelley
  2. Luca Marsalisi
  3. Mitchell Zaremba

250 Entry List
  1. Talon Hawkins
  2. Ryder McNabb
  3. Ronnie Snyder

Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombok Indonesia
Sun Jul 7
Full Schedule

Video Vault: 2007 Thunder Valley National

June 25, 2024 10:20am | by:

When Ricky Carmichael retired, the end of the 2007 AMA Pro Motocross Championship turned crazy, with a whole group of riders in contention for race wins and the title on 450s. James Stewart was the obvious favorite, but he was beat up from some earlier crashes, and that all led to a wild 2007 Thunder Valley National in Colorado where a half-dozen riders had a shot at the win. Enter Tim Ferry with one of the best rides of his life in moto two. Check out some retro action from elevation!

