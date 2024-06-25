When Ricky Carmichael retired, the end of the 2007 AMA Pro Motocross Championship turned crazy, with a whole group of riders in contention for race wins and the title on 450s. James Stewart was the obvious favorite, but he was beat up from some earlier crashes, and that all led to a wild 2007 Thunder Valley National in Colorado where a half-dozen riders had a shot at the win. Enter Tim Ferry with one of the best rides of his life in moto two. Check out some retro action from elevation!

