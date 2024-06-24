Team Green’s Drew Adams is certainly taking a little different route to the pros. Following past Team Green standouts like Josh Woods, Kyle Chisholm, and Nick Wey, Adams is contesting the Canadian national series in preparation for his pro career, which is something we haven’t seen a top American amateur do in a while. Adams will still race the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch this summer and possibly try a few AMA Pro Motocross Championship rounds after that. He will likely race SX Futures again next year, but it will be up to Kawasaki and Pro Circuit to see when he goes pro full-time.

Whenever he does, he’ll be armed with a whole bunch of experience that he’s gaining in Canada. While he doesn’t lead the points up north, he’s been the fastest guy, errr, kid. We talked to Drew on the PulpMX Show recently about his season so far and more.

Racer X Online: Hey Drew, in Manitoba, great job. You took the overall. I didn’t see any video, but I was following the timing and the scoring. Was it super mudder, or did it get okay?

Drew Adams: Oh, dude. It was delayed. They delayed it like four hours or something. We didn’t get any free practice or anything. Then qualifying was probably the worst mud I’ve ever rode in in my life. It was brutal. Me, [Kaven] Benoit, and [Gage] Linville, we all did one lap and that was it. We did one lap coming around the finish and then one fast lap, and then that was it. You couldn’t do another lap.

It sticks so bad up there. It’s like Gumbo.

Yeah. I guess the night before, they fully watered the track and ripped it as deep as they could. The dirt looked great on top, but as soon as you got tires on it, it was like two-foot-deep mud.