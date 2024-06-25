Eli, Cooper, and Ken: When the SMX playoff format was first announced back at the end of 2022, a lot of people feared that superstar riders who get injured might not make it. That ends up not being much of a threat, because an elite rider can stack so many points in one series that playoffs become nearly a lock. To that end, Cooper Webb (seventh), Eli Tomac (tenth) and Ken Roczen (12th) are still sitting fine in SMX points. Roczen has 223 points, which is well above the 170-180 points most riders think they’ll need to be top 20. Last year Josh Hill got the 20th 450SMX slot with 155 points.

Will They Return?: That’s perhaps the best part of SMX. In a normal year without playoffs, you’re not seeing Webb, Tomac, or Roczen race again until the off-season, next season, or the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) overseas in Roczen’s case. Showing up for some Pro Motocross? Unlikely, normally. Superstars know the rest of the pack will be way ahead of them in speed and endurance, and they don’t want to get beat down. Now there’s an incentive to rush back, score as many points as possible, and try to ramp up the intensity before those three playoff races. So, expect all three of these guys to do that. Does this mean Eli Tomac shows up at Unadilla and goes 5-6 in the motos? It does. Would he have done that without SMX? He wouldn’t.

Guys That Need the Money: The SMX headline was Jett Lawrence making $1 Million by winning the 450 class last year, but here’s a newsflash: Jett had already made several million dollars in bonus money last year already. The cooler story was Colt Nichols patching together enough Pro Motocross rounds on a Kawasaki 450 to match up to the 450SX points (that he scored as a member of Honda HRC) and sneak into the playoffs. Then he crushed it at those three races, finished ninth, and netted nearly 100K for his efforts.

Colt provided the road map and there are tons of guys on that factory/privateer team bubble that want to follow it this year. This is why Justin Hill raced the first three Pro Motocross rounds for the usually supercross-only Monster Energy Team Tedder and picked up 35 key points in the process. This is why Phil Nicoletti twisted his knee at Hangtown but showed up at High Point to ride those ruts in pain. This is why Garrett Marchbanks will return at Southwick and aim for an average of ninth place in every 450 Pro Motocross moto from here, because he thinks that’s what he will need to get in. Will Benny Bloss get healed up enough from supercross injuries to get some Pro Motocross points? What about Nichols himself? Will he race some motocross on the Liqui Moly Beta? Also, check out Freddie Noren. Always a strong 450 motocross rider, he’s moved from outside the top 20 in supercross to now 14th in the combined SMX standings, with probably more gains to come. Freddie’s skill set is getting rewarded in ways it would not have in the past.

Grant Harlan, who struggled in supercross coming back from injury, is now stacking the points in Pro Motocross and is ranked 20th.

These guys are here for the money, full stop, no further message.