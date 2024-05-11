Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Supercross
Philadelphia
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
News
MXGP Results
  1. Pauls Jonass
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Rick Elzinga
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
First Look: SLC SX Preview

May 11, 2024 12:55am | by:

6D Helmets presents your first look at a big press day at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the finale of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Enjoy chats with title contenders like RJ Hampshire, Levi Kitchen, Tom Vialle and Jett Lawrence, and others, ahead of the weekend.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

The June 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now