Last Dance

If you don’t like Adam Cianciarulo, Phil Nicoletti, or Dean Wilson, go slap yourself in the face, call your parents, and ask them where they failed you. All three of these riders are some of the most likeable racers in the pits, each with their own, very unique personality. Unfortunately, Saturday night is the last time we’ll see any of them line up for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as all three are retiring from SX after SLC. Take a minute to enjoy watching them race, it’s the last chance you’ll have. -Hansel

Déjà Vu

I feel like we have seen this before, a winner takes all situation, between a Pro Circuit Kawasaki and a Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Only in 2017 it was the veteran Zach Osborne who took out the Kawasaki mounted Joey Savatgy in the second to last turn to claim his first ever supercross title. Now I am not saying we will see the same thing unfold in SLC. RJ Hampshire has even admitted he likes Levi Kitchen, and the title fight might be easier on him if he didn’t like him so much. But a championship is a championship and if they are that close in the last turn, it might be easier to ask for forgiveness after the fact. -Sarah Whitmore

Another Tie

Eli Tomac and Chase Sexton are tied for third in the 450SX Championship. However, it is doubtful we will see any 2022 Justin Barcia vs Malcolm Stewart style take out moves over third place between these two. If they can race each other clean while racing for championships in 2022, they will race clean in Salt Lake as well. -Whitmore

One More

A look at the 250 East points will show that Pierce Brown and Coty Schock are also tied for third in that championship. Brown does not seem to shy away from aggressive riding, and one can bet that after the Haiden Deegan incident in Birmingham, Schock is not going to be leaving any insides open. Money and bragging rights are on the line so it could be interesting if these two find each other on the track in SLC. -Whitmore