Welcome to Racerhead, and the end of the line for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Tomorrow night in Salt Lake City we will crown a new 450 Supercross Champion, and a pair of new 250SX Champions, one for the East and one in the West. It's been quite a series, full of "the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat," all in front of huge audiences, both in the stadiums and watching live all over the world. Congratulations to every rider, mechanic, official, reporter, photographer, industry worker, and everyone else who made it the finish line. It's always fun in the preseason, but then as the days and weeks and races go by, even working in supercross gets to be an actual job...

It seems like just yesterday that we were in the Diamond Club at Angels Stadium in Anaheim, beginning the celebration of 50 years of Monster Energy AMA Supercross (established in 1974) listening to all of the riders—15 of them in the 450 class alone—as they sat on a split-level stage behind two long tables (the main image for this post). That's the moment where every one of them was still in contention, still healthy, optimistic, and all tied for the points lead, for one more night... It was a slightly surreal scene when you think about it. Defending champion Chase Sexton was up there on the front row, not far from his new #1 Red Bull KTM, which sat stage right, just off to the side. Eli Tomac was there, finally back for the first time since that awful injury at Denver '23 that robbed him of what would have been a third 450SX title. Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson, a couple of past SX Champions of recent vintage, were up there, along with Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart and Adam Cianciarulo and Aaron Plessinger all, ready to get back to their best selves in 2024.

And right in the middle of them all, assigned to front-row center, wearing a white shirt and a confident smile, was a 20-year-old kid who had never even raced a 450 supercross before. Yet there he was, in the middle of another "Perfect Storm," just like that precocious rookie James Stewart back in 2005. Sure, Jett Lawrence had already won a 450 AMA Pro Motocross Championship title with a perfect summer, and then claimed the first SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) on a 450, and had added the Paris Supercross to boot, but it still felt odd that they put Jett right there in middle. And the only other bike displayed other than Sexton's #1 wasn't Webb's #2, or Eli's #3, or Kenny's #94, or El Hombre's #21... It was Jett's #18 Honda HRC CRF450R, just off to his side, stage left. And while that almost certainly ruffled some feathers among the veteran champions and multi-time 450SX main event winners, whoever set this stage set it right.

Sure, hindsight is 20/20, but I think a lot of people see this coming. The choice of Lawrence to move up to the 450 class in between SX and MX last year was a novel idea, but he had already won back-to-back 250SX titles and back-to-back 250 MX titles as well. And after winning so much on that 450 last summer and fall made what he's done so far in '24 not such a shocker as it might have been for anyone else to come into this series and start winning immediately—remember, he won Anaheim 1, his first true 450SX. In fact, he's won seven other times since, and seems to have survived several rookie mistakes. Yes, Cooper Webb still has a mathematical long shot, if he indeed races tomorrow night, as he finally let the cat out of the bag that he's a got a thumb ligament injury (and we now know that Eli Tomac is now out with a thumb injury as well that will keep him from the start of Pro Motocross too). When all was said and done, the youngest rider invited to be on that stage back on January 5 at Anaheim—and by at least two or three years—will almost certainly be crowned the 50th Champion of Monster Energy AMA Supercross tomorrow night in Salt Lake City.