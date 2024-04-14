Watch: Foxborough Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the 13th round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (round six of the 250SX East Region Championship and also round 12 round of the SuperMotocross World Championship).
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed the 250SX main event win to earn his second career win, as he led this one wire-to-wire. Championship leader Cameron McAdoo (Kawasaki) and as P2 in the standings Tom Vialle (KTM) rounded out the podium.
In the premier class, Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took his fourth win of the season in a wire-to-wire lead of his own. Chase Sexton (KTM) fought to the finish and came through just about a second back of Webb. Ken Roczen (Suzuki) finished third after being bested by Sexton in the later stages of the race. Championship leader Jett Lawrence came through fifth on the night, which now puts both Lawrence and Webb at a tie in the championship lead.
Drew Adams (Kawasaki), Gavin Towers (Yamaha), and Luke Fauser (KTM) rounded out the main event podium for the final Supercross Futures qualifying event of the season. Next up is their championship final at the Salt Lake City SX finale.
Check out the post-race videos highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Foxborough Supercross.
FoxboroughSupercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 13 - Foxborough
Overall Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Drew Adams
|9:05.703
|9 Laps
|56.117
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Gavin Towers
|9:18.577
|+12.874
|58.113
|Venetia, PA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Luke Fauser
|9:28.214
|+22.511
|58.673
|Midland, PA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Tyler Mollet
|9:30.088
|+24.385
|59.201
|Stuart, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Cole Davies
|9:32.226
|+26.523
|57.132
|Waitoki
|GasGas MC 250F
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:51.429
|18 Laps
|53.398
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:55.588
|+4.159
|53.436
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Tom Vialle
|17:04.810
|+13.381
|53.793
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Pierce Brown
|17:08.071
|+16.642
|54.343
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|5
|Max Anstie
|17:17.694
|+26.265
|53.988
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
Foxborough - 450SX Main EventApril 13, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|21:17.431
|23 Laps
|53.013
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:18.529
|+1.098
|53.192
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|21:20.261
|+2.830
|53.361
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Jason Anderson
|21:25.391
|+7.960
|53.536
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|21:25.596
|+8.165
|53.389
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|120
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, CA
|116
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|107
|4
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|105
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|95
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|261
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|261
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|246
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|231
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|222