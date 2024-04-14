Results Archive
MXGP of
Sardegna
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Camden McLellan
GNCC
The Old Gray
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Liam Draper
Supercross
Foxborough
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Thibault Benistant
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Supercross
Nashville
Sat Apr 20
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX Showdown Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Max Vohland
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat Apr 27
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 27
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jalek Swoll
  3. Max Anstie
Weege Show: History Does Not Repeat Itself in Supercross

April 14, 2024 6:55pm | by:

Foxborough Supercross 2024: We went too far with the parallels between past seasons and this one. Jett Lawrence is an amazing rider and hasn't even messed up that badly, but one ill-timed pass attempt in Seattle, a head-on collision with Justin Barcia in St. Louis and a bad start in Foxborough is all it has taken for Cooper Webb to erase a 21-point gap. Incredible! So forget the MC-in-93 story, forget RC taking over from MC in 2001. Those were different years and just because we've seen something before doesn't mean we will see it again. It's on for the next four races. In the 250 class, also!

