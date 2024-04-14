Foxborough Supercross 2024: We went too far with the parallels between past seasons and this one. Jett Lawrence is an amazing rider and hasn't even messed up that badly, but one ill-timed pass attempt in Seattle, a head-on collision with Justin Barcia in St. Louis and a bad start in Foxborough is all it has taken for Cooper Webb to erase a 21-point gap. Incredible! So forget the MC-in-93 story, forget RC taking over from MC in 2001. Those were different years and just because we've seen something before doesn't mean we will see it again. It's on for the next four races. In the 250 class, also!

