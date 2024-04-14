“It's even as it can be,” Webb said on the pressure of being tied in the championship lead vs coming from behind. “But I think, I look at it differently. I think pressure is when you're behind. Eight points tonight could have easily doubled the other way. So, to me that's pressure when you're behind. So now that we're tied up, it's a much more comfortable feeling, at least for me.”

Sexton is actually just 15 points behind the series' leaders.

“I mean, a little bit of both,” Sexton said on being happy vs being frustrated with his ride. “Obviously, I would have loved to make a late race pass. But I think for me on these conditions where it's really slippery. I think that's why I struggled the most this year and tonight, I think that was a good step in the right direction. I wasn't super happy after the heat race and kind of went back to where I was all week in practice and stuck with that. So, it was good. And, yeah, like I said, it's just a big difference going from what I was on before to, I feel like it's to where I'm at now, it's a big difference. So, getting used to it and also trying to use the bike where it's really good and also not and kind of back off it where maybe it's not the greatest. So it's kind of a give and a take and that's kind of what I'm learning at this point and trying to uh not fix my riding but adapt my riding to the, to the new bike.”

Roczen stayed in the fight, joking that he really wanted to make a last-lap pass on Webb since Webb has probably done that to him “10 times before.”

“That was gnarly, but I had a lot of fun,” said Roczen. “I got off to a really good start… That track was really hardpack and shiny on some areas, and then the whoops got super edgy, and you could just see the ruts were hardpack. It just made for tricky [conditions], especially from the wall [area of the Stadium] through the sand section, and everything, it was really tight. So, it was a track that was hard to stay loose on; there's a very fine line between pushing and trying to carry momentum. But that was a really good race. I was in second for a long time, and even with a lap to go we all bunched up again. Man, that was a fun race. I'm just really thankful to be back on the podium, that was really important for us. I'm sure the team was wondering sometimes what I was doing out there; especially in practice, I mean it was horrendous, but I’m just happy to be back up on the box.”

Series leader Lawrence was around 14th early in the race after spinning past the starting gate, then he got sandwiched with Malcolm Stewart in the first turn. Eli Tomac, winner of the last race in St. Louis, slid out early and got up right in front of Lawrence. They put on a show coming through the pack together, and finally Lawrence made a pass on Tomac. Tomac then stuck with the rookie for a bit and then the two hit in a corner when Lawrence cut down to avoid traffic. From there Lawrence got away and set sail for Anderson. He passed him trying the inside in the final corner, but Anderson blasted back around him using the berm.