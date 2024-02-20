Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Antonio Cairoli, Denny Stephenson

February 20, 2024 12:00pm
by:

FLY Racing is excited to celebrate its 25th anniversary and introduce the 2024 line-up. The new look and feel signaled a pivot for FLY Racing, a step out and a step up. Led by the all-new Formula S helmet powered by the FLY Smart app, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of product performance and design. We would like to thank our loyal dealers and customers for 25 incredible years and look forward to the next 25 and beyond! Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at worldwide motocross and off-road events in 2023.

It’s a two-for-one episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast today as multi-time FIM Motocross World Champion Antonio Cairoli talks about his involvement in the new Ducati Desmo450 MX, whether he’s going to race again, telling KTM he’s leaving, and more. Then, Denny Stephenson jumps on to talk about AMA Arenacross, doing TV at the Prescott round, his new job, and more.

Listen to the Cairoli/Stephenson podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main image by Davey Coombs

