The racing action in Monster Energy Supercross this year has been exciting, crazy and just about every other adjective you can come up with. You can use any stat you want to illustrated this. For example, only three riders have landed on the podium in even half of the races so far this year. When in comparison, last year Chase Sexton landed on the podium at five of the first six rounds. For this week’s list we decided to compare and contrast riders results from the first six rounds this year to the first six rounds last year. As you can see, it is harder than ever for a rider to recover from a bad start or a crash, and results are all over the map. Oh, then you have to factor those two mud races into the equation.

With a field this deep the title might come down to the rider who can ride the cleanest the whole season.

2024 Results: 1-9-4-6-1-3 | 117 points

2023 Results: N/A

Okay folks, we can't compare Jett to last year because he didn't race this class. He's the points leader and the only two-time winner so far in 2024.

2024 Results: 3-1-8-5-2-9 | 111 points

2023 Results: 3-5-1-2-2-3 | 132 points

Interesting to see Sexton has far fewer points this year than he did at this point last year, but that's part of what has made this season fun to watch for fans: the double mudders, deep field and general unpredictability of each round means all the contenders have wavered around the standings far more than last year. Sexton has been one of the most consistent riders this year and is right in the thick of this title chase, and yet, he has two finishes outside of the top five. He was in the top in all of the first six last year, and on the podium in five of those. This looks like significant drop off...until you realize that's also the case for many others. It's just normal for 2024.