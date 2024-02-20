Obviously, you had Andrea [Adamo] behind you, did you feel like you could hold him off, had you not crashed into the lapped rider?

Yes, obviously, yes. I was well aware that the track was one lined and I made myself wide and I knew where the possibilities were to pass and where not possible and I knew where I could relax and where I really had to push to stop him getting past. Obviously, it didn’t get to that point, but I was happy how the day went and to get that first race out of the way.

You are obviously still young, and you will have years and years to improve, so that must be exciting. Can you feel a difference from last year?

Yes, I learnt a lot, I also grew up somewhat. I am becoming a man; I feel that as well. I turn 20 and I am still young. It is just nice to have that year of experience. That extra year also brings a lot of rest in the head actually. I know what I am doing, I trust my program, I do my thing and I know that is the way to go.

I watched the live stream from Mantova and did a report on my website and I didn’t feel the need to mention your dad once and it seems like maybe you have become your own man and people are not calling you Stefan’s son as much, but just Liam Everts. Do you find that has changed, now you have a few GP wins?

Not in particular actually, it is just something I am used to now. It isn’t like it changed a lot since last year, but I think our relationship has gotten a lot better and he is calmer now and has faith in me and the other way around as well. We are learning a lot from each other. Also, he is learning a lot in the role of being a dad and away from the racer. We do that together and it is a process, and we take it step by step.

So how does that work then, now that you said the process is improving, is there still a lot your dad can teach you or are you confident enough, you do it yourself?

No, he can still teach me a lot. It is these little inches, these little things we need to work on now. That sets you apart from the others. He has been a perfect example of that. Being the rider who doesn’t look fast, but he was incredibly fast. He is teaching me these little tricks and it always surprises me the little things I can still gain. He can still teach me a lot on that. Also, the trial riding, I have enjoyed that a lot this winter, riding the trials bike, learning some new things in technique. I really enjoy that.

I can’t imagine, when you are an athlete at your age and there is so much to learn and improve on. Most top athletes, in physical sports peak around maybe 25 until 29 years of age, something like that and you are still 19, so you have six or seven years to reach your peak. How exciting is that there is so much more to learn.

I hope my peak will still come. It is a process and I take it step by step. I am not a 17-year-old sensation, who wins straight away, and I am happy it isn’t like that. I worked hard to get where I am now. I know I can still improve my riding and outside of riding I can improve as a human, mentally and physically, so I can still get better. I know that will only come through hard work.