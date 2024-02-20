Red Bull KTM Factory rider Liam Everts is a very special young man, not just for his motocross achievements, but just because he has been brought up a little old school and when speaking to Liam, it is clear he has motivation to succeed, but also a huge respect for his fellow human beings, and if you ask me, that ranks well above anything he might achieve in the sport.
But as a racer, this kid/young adult is the real deal and his victory in Mantova last weekend, while just a small victory in the big picture of things, was a victory that marks a big step in his progress.
He just looked confident and in total control. Going 1-2, he was unfortunate not to go 1-1, but ran into a fallen lapped rider (lapped riders were a big problem in Mantova) and lost the second moto to his team-mate, Andrea Adamo, who just happens to also be the defending MX2 World Champion.
MXLarge: Liam, how are you doing?
Liam Everts: Doing good mate, thanks, how about yourself?
I am doing good mate, but first, you need to lose that kiwi accent [Laughs] and get an Aussie one.
Nah, I prefer the kiwi accent mate. [Laughs]
Congratulations on the weekend, just from watching the live stream, you looked like a completely different guy from last year. How did it feel?
Thanks very much. Yes, it felt pretty nice. I was a bit nervous in the morning, so I struggled a bit in practice and obviously a lot of guys on the track and only one line (the conditions were wet). I struggled a bit with that. I got my starts dialed and then first moto, I got a good jump and led the race and did my own thing. I made very few mistakes. I felt I was riding good all day, not spectacular, nothing outstanding, but good. Second moto, again I had a good jump, not the best one, but came out in third and then worked my way to the front, but then I had that crash in the last two laps with the lapper. It also broke off my foot peg, which was difficult, and I did the last two laps with one third of a foot peg.
Obviously, you had Andrea [Adamo] behind you, did you feel like you could hold him off, had you not crashed into the lapped rider?
Yes, obviously, yes. I was well aware that the track was one lined and I made myself wide and I knew where the possibilities were to pass and where not possible and I knew where I could relax and where I really had to push to stop him getting past. Obviously, it didn’t get to that point, but I was happy how the day went and to get that first race out of the way.
You are obviously still young, and you will have years and years to improve, so that must be exciting. Can you feel a difference from last year?
Yes, I learnt a lot, I also grew up somewhat. I am becoming a man; I feel that as well. I turn 20 and I am still young. It is just nice to have that year of experience. That extra year also brings a lot of rest in the head actually. I know what I am doing, I trust my program, I do my thing and I know that is the way to go.
I watched the live stream from Mantova and did a report on my website and I didn’t feel the need to mention your dad once and it seems like maybe you have become your own man and people are not calling you Stefan’s son as much, but just Liam Everts. Do you find that has changed, now you have a few GP wins?
Not in particular actually, it is just something I am used to now. It isn’t like it changed a lot since last year, but I think our relationship has gotten a lot better and he is calmer now and has faith in me and the other way around as well. We are learning a lot from each other. Also, he is learning a lot in the role of being a dad and away from the racer. We do that together and it is a process, and we take it step by step.
So how does that work then, now that you said the process is improving, is there still a lot your dad can teach you or are you confident enough, you do it yourself?
No, he can still teach me a lot. It is these little inches, these little things we need to work on now. That sets you apart from the others. He has been a perfect example of that. Being the rider who doesn’t look fast, but he was incredibly fast. He is teaching me these little tricks and it always surprises me the little things I can still gain. He can still teach me a lot on that. Also, the trial riding, I have enjoyed that a lot this winter, riding the trials bike, learning some new things in technique. I really enjoy that.
I can’t imagine, when you are an athlete at your age and there is so much to learn and improve on. Most top athletes, in physical sports peak around maybe 25 until 29 years of age, something like that and you are still 19, so you have six or seven years to reach your peak. How exciting is that there is so much more to learn.
I hope my peak will still come. It is a process and I take it step by step. I am not a 17-year-old sensation, who wins straight away, and I am happy it isn’t like that. I worked hard to get where I am now. I know I can still improve my riding and outside of riding I can improve as a human, mentally and physically, so I can still get better. I know that will only come through hard work.
Obviously last year, you got the three Grand Prix wins, everyone was super excited for that first one, because of the legacy of your family and then you picked up another two. Along with Simon [Langenfelder], you have the most GP wins in the class. There was that period when Adamo was a lot of points ahead, but you started cutting into his big points lead and everyone was saying you can win the championship. Did you learn much then?
Yes, looking back at it, I learnt a lot, obviously I won the two GPs in a row, Arnhem and Turkey and then, Maggiora and Matterley were difficult. Maggiora was one of the toughest ones for me. I struggled a lot on the Saturday and somehow, I turned Sunday around and was battling for fourth, I think. Then I had a big crash, which cost me a lot, but I also learnt a lot from it. Somewhat, stress came, and I was put into a title fight and that wasn’t the goal, and I wasn’t prepared for that, and I got sucked into that. That period taught me a lot, how to deal with that. For sure, if I had been in contention for that title, looking at it, it would have been too soon. I was not ready for that. Looking back how it went, I have learned more from how it happened.
I am somebody who is terrible under pressure, I can’t handle it very well and then I make mistakes or whatever. How do you get through that type of pressure and improve on it. What type of mind-set do you have now, how do you process that, if you want to tell me, because maybe you don’t want to?
Well, for me, coming off that weekend in Maggiora, it only increased my will to work harder and get better and do better. I took it as a motivation, and it didn’t set me back at all. We didn’t expect that, and were not ready for it, but it was a luxury to be in that situation actually.
The pressure, you have dealt with it your whole career. Getting those three GP wins and showing everyone that you are the real deal. That isn’t the end goal but did those wins take a lot of pressure off?
For me, what made it easier was the podium in Arco, because I had been waiting for that moment and working really hard for that moment. In 2022 it didn’t come, and I missed it by a single point, or same points, but worse second moto. It was getting in my head, and I was asking myself if I can do it. We had injuries and some bike issues, which got to me, and that podium releases a lot of pressure and freedom in my riding after that podium. I didn’t have to prove anything to anyone anymore and then taking the GP wins in Germany, I just enjoyed the time on the bike and didn’t feel rushed, or that I owed anything to anyone. I got what I wanted to do on the bike and really enjoyed the races more than the practice.
What do you have coming up; I think you race in France this weekend and then what after that before Argentina?
Yes, France this weekend and then Hawkstone Park and that will be it before Argentina.