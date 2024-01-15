Main image by Mitch Kendra

After a wild mud race at round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, hear from podium riders Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen (450), and Jordon Smith, Levi Kitchen, and Garrett Marchbanks (250) in the post-race press conference, hosted by Dan Hubbard. Sexton and Tomac were happy to go 1-2 in these conditions, but they were just as happy with the improvements they felt they made during the week, and they think they would have been much better in the dry, also.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand, and is hosted by Jason Weigandt.