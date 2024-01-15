It looked like the first turn of the main that maybe you either stalled out or got stuck on that table top. You really had to work through traffic. I think you were 10th at the end of lap one. Just talk about through your experience how you have to kind of stay calm in a race like that, these conditions and just work through traffic.

Yeah, I think I got off the gate really good. It was hard picking a gate. I had fifth pick, I think, which was good. But when I looked at all the gates, I didn't really like any of them. So, I went with one that was actually kind of crooked, but I lined up perfectly in the center and like I basically hit the rut even with all the hooks, I wanted to go straight through it and that's what I did. So, I got off to a really good start and I didn't know who it was to the right, but I think it was Chase, he had a little bit on a wheel on me, but it was fine because I was on the inside and he went in a little deep and I think I could have had the lead after the first turn and I may have even had it, but we all get hosed in front and for a second I couldn't pull the tear off, so you know, two or three seconds, I was kind of riding blind and I stepped on the brake and I stalled it. I was in disbelief for a quick second there just because I was, I had nobody ahead of me and then that happened. So I was like, “Oh, here we go.” But, you know, I didn't let that disappoint me or anything, at the same time. My mindset was just, get going and as soon as I got going, I'm like, “Okay, this is 15 minutes, enough time with people going left and right. We can still make something happen.” So I really just put my head down, charged forward and I was kind of blown away and really happy at the same time that I caught up to the field quick and was able to just pick people off left and right. I stayed calm throughout the whole day, with the situation and the weather and all that.

For a while that I had no idea where I was at. I just wanted to go and go and tried to have fun with it. I also wanted to save the bike and kind of rode a certain way where I just wasn't slipping the clutch the whole time. That's a big thanks to the team and my mechanic because the bike has to make it through these things to be able to get on the podium. And before I knew it I glanced over, I saw something yellow on the board and it was me. So, I'm like, “Okay!” I was actually right behind Eli at one point and then he gapped me, but I was like, “Hey, let's just stay here because it doesn't matter if it's one lap or five laps, like a lot of things can happen.” So, I just stayed there and try to ride calm, really pick my marks. You go over the faces of the jump and you don't really know what's going on behind there. You could be completely off center on the rut and lose a lot of seconds in a heartbeat. So, I really just once I was third, I'm like, okay, let's keep this thing on the podium and once I was to the finish line jump, it was a big monkey off the back and a big relief and I just really happy to come back on the box.