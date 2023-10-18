Main image by Mitch Kendra

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA):

2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days to Run July 26-28

The American Motorcyclist Association will celebrate its 100-year anniversary at its annual event.

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association has announced that 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will run July 26-28, 2024, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

“Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a special event every year, and 2024 is primed to be yet another great weekend of vintage motorcycle fun,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman said. “We anticipate the 2024 event will be a memorable time for the thousands of vintage motorcycle enthusiasts who attend, and it will carry extra meaning as we celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the AMA.”

As is always the case, 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will have something for all vintage motorcycle enthusiasts — including racing in multiple disciplines, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet and numerous recreational riding activities.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will, once again, serve as the venue for Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

“Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has been a long-standing July tradition on the Mid-Ohio calendar attracting thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country,” said President of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Craig Rust. “Next summer will be even more special as we celebrate the AMA’s 100-year anniversary fittingly in its home state of Ohio. We are all looking forward to another spectacular motorcycling gathering!”

AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is organized to raise funds for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps fund the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame’s mission to promote and preserve the history of motorcycling in America.

Tickets to 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will be available soon and AMA Members will be able to purchase tickets at a discount. To join the AMA and take full advantage of the discount, among many other benefits, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com/join or call (800) 262-5646.

To receive updates, sign up for the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days newsletter at https://americanmotorcyclist.com/ama-vintage-motorcycle-days-e-news-sign-up-2/, follow the event’s social media channels on Facebook and Instagram or visit https://www.vintagemotorcycledays.com.

For more information, visit AmericanMotorcyclist.com.