The following press release is from Renthal:

Renthal launches all-new Rider Support Sponsorship program in the US

Manchester England – Renthal a global leader in high-performance motorcycle parts and accessories is pleased to announce an all-new sponsorship program for off-road athletes of all ages skills and disciplines across the US. With the addition of this program racers nationwide can apply for support and gain access to the same products that took all of the 2023 Pro SX/MX and MXGP champions to victory. Chase Sexton (450 SX) Jett Lawrence (450 MX/ 250W SX) Hunter Lawrence (250 MX, 250E SX) Jorge Prado (MXGP) and Andrea Adamo (MX2).

“Renthal has been unable to offer a rider support program for a few years due to effects our business has faced during that time so I’m very excited to finally have this program in place to offer support to the many dedicated and deserving racers who compete at the national and regional level” said Paul Perebijnos, Off-road Manager at Renthal. “Through a renewed relationship with the Dominus Corporation we will have dedicated rider support and customer service staff to deliver the support experience you would expect from a renowned brand like Renthal. A warehouse of inventory will be kept in the US solely dedicated to servicing these racers helping keep parcel costs and transit times down.”

“Dominus Corporation is extremely proud to be working with the Renthal brand and their grassroots customers. We look forward using our 20+ years of experience in Powersports marketing by providing athletes the opportunity to represent a historical and market-leading brand like Renthal” said Jeremy Garges Managing Director at Dominus Corporation.

To apply for Renthal sponsorship for the 2024 season head to https://renthal.com/moto/get-sponsored and fill out the sign-up form.

Renthal’s product lineup includes handlebars grips sprockets chains and other motorcycle accessories renowned for their outstanding quality durability and performance. Building on its legendary roster that includes the world’s best professional offroad athletes Renthal is excited to select the nation’s top up and coming racers to join our team and aim for more championships at every level of offroad racing in the US.

For more information about Renthal and its products please visit renthal.com.