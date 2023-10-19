2024 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition Now Available

The following press release is from KTM:

Refined And Ready to Race For You: 2024 KTM 350 XC-F Factory Edition Is Now Pounding The Trail

The KTM 350 XC-F almost needs no introduction. The reams of usable, lightweight power and acute, competitive handling have contributed to countless victories, podiums, and titles in the arena of cross country and offroad racing.

The 2024 KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION, on the other hand, takes this race-bred machine to a whole different level.

The 2024 KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION is the latest expression of KTM’s desire to put the equipment ruling offroad circuits into the hands of every willing and capable rider. The bike builds on the KTM 350 XC-F and some of its major attributes, such as the latest 48 mm WP XACT Suspension (with full 300 mm travel), using closed cartridge spring forks with a mid-valve piston concept that optimizes the oil flow for fast and consistent damping. The fully adjustable system also has new protection rings and a hydro stop to be fully configured for the trail ahead. The 2024 KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION is armed with a host of performance parts to upgrade it to the ultimate offroad tool and to be a demon for delivering the goods in the heat of competition.

We all know about the versatility of the KTM 350 XC-F – Kailub Russell’s eight GNCC titles will forever testify to the strength of this platform – and the 2024 KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION puts the data, knowledge, and learning of the FMF KTM Factory Racing team directly onto showroom floors. READY TO RACE? Absolutely. Prospective riders will notice the 2024 race-themed livery (orange frame and graphics) that pairs the bike with the conquering FMF KTM Factory Racing riders, but will also appreciate the range of technical add-ons that make the new version of the bike such a mouth-watering acquisition.