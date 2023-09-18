Results Archive
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Italy
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Best Post-Race Show Ever: SMX Playoff Round 2

September 18, 2023 10:20am | by: , &

Twisted Tea presents the Best Post-Race Show ever from the second SMX race, held in Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer talk to Kyle Chisholm to understand what the track was like, and then roll into post-race audio with the podium finishers and more.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

