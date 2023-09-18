Results Archive
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 1
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2
Articles
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Final
Sat Sep 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

September 18, 2023 9:15am
by:

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings

Round 2 (of 3) - SMX Playoffs Round 2 - Joliet, Illinois

SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 2 - 250SMX

September 16, 2023
Chicagoland Speedway
Joliet, IL United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 2 - 2 Kawasaki KX250
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 3 - 3 Yamaha YZ250F
4 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 5 - 4 Husqvarna FC 250
5 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 8 - 5 KTM 250 SX-F
6 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 10 - 8 Yamaha YZ250F
7 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 9 - 9 Kawasaki KX250
8 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 6 - 12 Yamaha YZ250F
9 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 12 - 7 Kawasaki KX250
10 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 7 - 13 Husqvarna FC 250
Full Results
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
Hunter Lawrence (Honda) Align Media
SuperMotocross

SuperMotocross Playoff 2 - 450SMX

September 16, 2023
Chicagoland Speedway
Joliet, IL United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 1 - 2 Honda CRF450R
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 3 - 1 Suzuki RM-Z450
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 2 - 3 Honda CRF450R
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 5 - 4 KTM 450 SX-F
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 6 - 5 Yamaha YZ450F
6 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 4 - 10 GasGas MC 450F
7 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 8 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
8 Phil Nicoletti Phil Nicoletti Cochecton, NY United States 7 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
9 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 13 - 6 Kawasaki KX450SR
10 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States 12 - 8 Kawasaki KX450
Full Results
Jett Lawrence (Honda)
Jett Lawrence (Honda) Align Media

Championship Standings 

Round 30 (of 31)

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 643 89
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 468 86
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 539 82
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 478 63
5R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 474 62
6Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 62
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 416 59
8Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 421 54
9Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 208 54
10Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 157 49
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 710 90
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 550 88
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 80
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 622 74
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 455 71
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 60
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 334 59
8Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 449 58
9Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 255 44
10Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 538 42
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Round 10 (of 12) - Beckley, West Virginia

GNCC

The Mountaineer - Overall Race

September 15, 2023
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Beckley, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:47:06.500 Belton, SC United States KTM
2 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:47:14.820 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
3 Ricky Russell Ricky Russell 02:49:41.491 Duvall, WA United States Yamaha
4 Ben Kelley Ben Kelley 02:49:59.414 Harwinton, CT United States KTM
5 Jordan Ashburn Jordan Ashburn 02:52:08.299 Cookeville, TN United States Husqvarna
6 Trevor Bollinger Trevor Bollinger 02:52:20.079 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna
7 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 02:52:27.611 Landrum, SC United States Beta
8 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:52:50.999 Woodland, CA United States KTM
9 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:52:56.779 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
10 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:53:48.250 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
Full Results
Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM)
Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) Ken Hill
GNCC

The Mountaineer - XC2 Pro Race

September 15, 2023
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Beckley, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jonathan Johnson Jonathan Johnson 02:52:27.611 Landrum, SC United States Beta
2 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:52:50.999 Woodland, CA United States KTM
3 Liam Draper Liam Draper 02:52:56.779 Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
4 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:53:48.250 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:55:12.119 Sterling, IL United States Honda
6 Brody Johnson Brody Johnson 02:58:45.559 Landrum, SC United States Husqvarna
7 Mason Semmens Mason Semmens 03:05:11.220 Australia Australia KTM
8 Grant Davis Grant Davis 03:05:18.035 KTM
9 Cade Henderson Cade Henderson 02:31:37.939 Pacolet, SC United States KTM
10 Nathaniel Tasha Nathaniel Tasha 01:06:47.379 Falmouth, MA United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

The Mountaineer - XC3 Pro-Am Race

September 15, 2023
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Beckley, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dakoda Devore Dakoda Devore 03:09:34.731 Uhrichsville, OH United States KTM
2 Sawyer Carratura Sawyer Carratura 03:24:54.858 Allison Park, PA United States Yamaha
3 Drew Callaway Drew Callaway 03:30:03.853 Denver, NC United States Yamaha
4 Jayce A Knopp Jayce A Knopp 02:51:04.359 Mineral Wells, WV United States GasGas
5 Van Gosselin Van Gosselin 02:52:30.459 Pownal, VT United States KTM
6 Jhak Walker Jhak Walker 01:56:41.979 Morrisonville, IL United States Husqvarna
7 Toby Cleveland Toby Cleveland 01:07:43.690 Erin, NY United States Husqvarna
8 Zack Hayes Zack Hayes 01:16:19.879 Sumter, SC United States KTM
Full Results
GNCC

The Mountaineer - WXC Race

September 15, 2023
Summit Bechtel Reserve
Beckley, WV United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 02:04:29.340 New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
2 Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish 02:07:43.075 Terre Haute, IN United States GasGas
3 Korie Steede Korie Steede 02:11:18.978 Beloit, OH United States KTM
4 Prestin Raines Prestin Raines 02:36:38.977 Travelers Rest, SC United States GasGas
5 Taylor Johnston Taylor Johnston 02:47:27.259 Buskirk, NY United States KTM
6 Sheryl B Hunter Sheryl B Hunter 02:51:16.770 Jericho, VT United States Husqvarna
7 Elizabeth Perez Elizabeth Perez 02:58:56.539 Bloomington, IN United States Husqvarna
8 Kayla Oneill Kayla Oneill 00:29:41.659 Greenwood Lake, NY United States Kawasaki
Full Results
Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title one round early.
Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title one round early. Ken Hill

Championship Standings 

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 208
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 203
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 192
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 169
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 139
6Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 134
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
8Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 119
9Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 111
10Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 107
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 215
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 202
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 192
4Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 157
6Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 155
7Mason Semmens Australia Australia 145
8Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 137
9Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
10Grant Davis 103
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 231
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 216
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 185
4Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
5Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 166
6Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 158
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 151
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 105
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 60
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
Full Standings

Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title one round early.

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 285
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 234
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 178
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 151
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 138
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 75
9Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 18 (of 19) - Maggiora, Italy

MXGP

MXGP of Italy - MX2

September 17, 2023
Maggiora Park
Maggiora, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jago Geerts Jago Geerts Belgium 2 - 1 Yamaha
2 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 1 - 2 GasGas
3 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 3 - 3 KTM
4 Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands 9 - 4 Husqvarna
5 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 7 - 5 Yamaha
6 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 6 - 6 Kawasaki
7 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 5 - 7 Husqvarna
8 David Braceras David Braceras Spain 14 - 8 Kawasaki
9 Camden McLellan Camden McLellan South Africa 13 - 9 Honda
10 Valerio Lata Valerio Lata Italy 12 - 10 KTM
Full Results
Andrea Adamo (KTM), the 2023 MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion.
Andrea Adamo (KTM), the 2023 MX2 FIM Motocross World Champion. MXGP
MXGP

MXGP of Italy - MXGP

September 17, 2023
Maggiora Park
Maggiora, Italy Italy
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 2 - 4 Yamaha
2 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 9 - 2 Honda
3 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 5 - 3 Honda
4 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 1 - 6 GasGas
5 Alberto Forato Alberto Forato Italy 3 - 5 KTM
6 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 32 - 1 Kawasaki
7 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 6 - 7 Honda
8 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 7 - 9 Yamaha
9 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 4 - 11 Yamaha
10 Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland 10 - 8 Honda
Full Results
Jorge Prado (GasGas), the 2023 MXGP FIM Motocross World Champion.
Jorge Prado (GasGas), the 2023 MXGP FIM Motocross World Champion. GasGas

Championship Standings 

Note: Andrea Adamo claimed the 2023 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship one round early.

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 779
2Jago Geerts Belgium 706
3Liam Everts Belgium 702
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany 702
6Lucas Coenen Belgium 558
5Kevin Horgmo Norway 541
7Kay De Wolf Netherlands 531
8Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 523
9Thibault Benistant France 493
10Rick Elzinga Netherlands 377
Full Standings

Note: Jorge Prado claimed the 2023 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship one round early.

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 905
2Romain Febvre France 832
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 737
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 667
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 632
6Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 575
7Alberto Forato Italy 506
8Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 456
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 347
10Maxime Renaux France 323
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

WSX

SX2

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
Jett Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)AMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
Jorge Prado (GasGas)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Andrea Adamo (KTM)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki)FIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)Loretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
View ResultsLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
Dylan Wright (Honda)Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Ryder McNabb (KTM)CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
