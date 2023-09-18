SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings
Round 2 (of 3) - SMX Playoffs Round 2 - Joliet, Illinois
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2 - 250SMXSeptember 16, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|8 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|10 - 8
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|9 - 9
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|6 - 12
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|12 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|7 - 13
|Husqvarna FC 250
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2 - 450SMXSeptember 16, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|3 - 1
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|6 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|4 - 10
|GasGas MC 450F
|7
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|8 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|7 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|13 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|10
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|12 - 8
|Kawasaki KX450
Championship Standings
Round 30 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|643
|89
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|468
|86
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|539
|82
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|478
|63
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|474
|62
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|234
|62
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|416
|59
|8
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|421
|54
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|208
|54
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|157
|49
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|710
|90
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|550
|88
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|80
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|622
|74
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|455
|71
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|60
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|334
|59
|8
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|449
|58
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|255
|44
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|538
|42
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Round 10 (of 12) - Beckley, West Virginia
GNCC
The Mountaineer - Overall RaceSeptember 15, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Steward Baylor
|02:47:06.500
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|2
|Craig Delong
|02:47:14.820
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Ricky Russell
|02:49:41.491
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|4
|Ben Kelley
|02:49:59.414
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|02:52:08.299
|Cookeville, TN
|Husqvarna
|6
|Trevor Bollinger
|02:52:20.079
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|7
|Jonathan Johnson
|02:52:27.611
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|8
|Angus Riordan
|02:52:50.999
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|9
|Liam Draper
|02:52:56.779
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|10
|Michael Witkowski
|02:53:48.250
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
GNCC
The Mountaineer - XC2 Pro RaceSeptember 15, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jonathan Johnson
|02:52:27.611
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
|2
|Angus Riordan
|02:52:50.999
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|3
|Liam Draper
|02:52:56.779
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|02:53:48.250
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|02:55:12.119
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|6
|Brody Johnson
|02:58:45.559
|Landrum, SC
|Husqvarna
|7
|Mason Semmens
|03:05:11.220
|Australia
|KTM
|8
|Grant Davis
|03:05:18.035
|KTM
|9
|Cade Henderson
|02:31:37.939
|Pacolet, SC
|KTM
|10
|Nathaniel Tasha
|01:06:47.379
|Falmouth, MA
|KTM
GNCC
The Mountaineer - XC3 Pro-Am RaceSeptember 15, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|03:09:34.731
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|2
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:24:54.858
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|3
|Drew Callaway
|03:30:03.853
|Denver, NC
|Yamaha
|4
|Jayce A Knopp
|02:51:04.359
|Mineral Wells, WV
|GasGas
|5
|Van Gosselin
|02:52:30.459
|Pownal, VT
|KTM
|6
|Jhak Walker
|01:56:41.979
|Morrisonville, IL
|Husqvarna
|7
|Toby Cleveland
|01:07:43.690
|Erin, NY
|Husqvarna
|8
|Zack Hayes
|01:16:19.879
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
GNCC
The Mountaineer - WXC RaceSeptember 15, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Rachael Archer
|02:04:29.340
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|2
|Rachel Gutish
|02:07:43.075
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
|3
|Korie Steede
|02:11:18.978
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|4
|Prestin Raines
|02:36:38.977
|Travelers Rest, SC
|GasGas
|5
|Taylor Johnston
|02:47:27.259
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|6
|Sheryl B Hunter
|02:51:16.770
|Jericho, VT
|Husqvarna
|7
|Elizabeth Perez
|02:58:56.539
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
|8
|Kayla Oneill
|00:29:41.659
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|208
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|203
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|192
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|169
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|139
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|134
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|124
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|119
|9
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|111
|10
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|107
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|215
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|202
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|192
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|157
|6
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|155
|7
|Mason Semmens
|Australia
|145
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|137
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|123
|10
|Grant Davis
|103
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|231
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|216
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|185
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|166
|6
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|158
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|151
|8
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|105
|9
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|60
|10
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|58
Note: Rachael Archer claimed the 2023 WXC title one round early.
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|285
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|234
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|221
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|178
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|151
|6
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|138
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|108
|8
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|75
|9
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|10
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|36
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 18 (of 19) - Maggiora, Italy
MXGP
MXGP of Italy - MX2September 17, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|2 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Simon Laengenfelder
|1 - 2
|GasGas
|3
|Andrea Adamo
|3 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Kay De Wolf
|9 - 4
|Husqvarna
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|7 - 5
|Yamaha
|6
|Kevin Horgmo
|6 - 6
|Kawasaki
|7
|Lucas Coenen
|5 - 7
|Husqvarna
|8
|David Braceras
|14 - 8
|Kawasaki
|9
|Camden McLellan
|13 - 9
|Honda
|10
|Valerio Lata
|12 - 10
|KTM
MXGP
MXGP of Italy - MXGPSeptember 17, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jeremy Seewer
|2 - 4
|Yamaha
|2
|Tim Gajser
|9 - 2
|Honda
|3
|Ruben Fernandez
|5 - 3
|Honda
|4
|Jorge Prado
|1 - 6
|GasGas
|5
|Alberto Forato
|3 - 5
|KTM
|6
|Romain Febvre
|32 - 1
|Kawasaki
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|6 - 7
|Honda
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|7 - 9
|Yamaha
|9
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|4 - 11
|Yamaha
|10
|Valentin Guillod
|10 - 8
|Honda
Championship Standings
Note: Andrea Adamo claimed the 2023 MX2 FIM Motocross World Championship one round early.
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|779
|2
|Jago Geerts
|706
|3
|Liam Everts
|702
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|702
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|558
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|541
|7
|Kay De Wolf
|531
|8
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|523
|9
|Thibault Benistant
|493
|10
|Rick Elzinga
|377
Note: Jorge Prado claimed the 2023 MXGP FIM Motocross World Championship one round early.
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|905
|2
|Romain Febvre
|832
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|737
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|667
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|632
|6
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|575
|7
|Alberto Forato
|506
|8
|Jeffrey Herlings
|456
|9
|Valentin Guillod
|347
|10
|Maxime Renaux
|323
Other Championship Standings
FIM World Supercross Championship
Through Round 1 (of 6)
Championship Standings
WSX
SX2
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 4
Championship Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Chase Sexton (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|Jorge Prado (GasGas)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Andrea Adamo (KTM)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Andrea Bonacorsi (Yamaha)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan (Kawasaki)
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|Daxton Bennick (Yamaha)
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|View Results
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|Dylan Wright (Honda)
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Ryder McNabb (KTM)
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Johnny Girroir (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Angus Riordan (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins