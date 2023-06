Align Media was at Prairie City SVRA for the second round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship to capture all the action, from the pit scene to the qualifying hot laps, to the points-paying motos and post-race champagne showers. Make sure to check back after each race for their best photos from race day and follow them on Instagram @align.with.us.

Here are some of Align's best photos from NorCal.

Photographers in this gallery: @adammerrow, @emeryphoto, and @spencerowensimg.