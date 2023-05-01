Results Archive
Supercross
East Rutherford
450SX Results
  1. Justin Barcia
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Supercross
Nashville
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sat May 6
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 6
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Nashville

May 1, 2023 2:00pm
The Nashville Supercross was a success. Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to talk about it. Hunter Lawrence clinching the 250SX East Region title, Weege ditching me, Cooper Webb’s crash, and more topics are discussed. Also: Has Chase Sexton figured it out?

Listen to the Nashville Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

