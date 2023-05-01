The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Herlings Goes 101 in GP Victories while Geerts gets another Hat-Trick!

AGUEDA (Portugal) – What a fantastic MXGP of Portugal as we witnessed greatness on the track of Agueda. The fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship delivered what a fantastic show in both MXGP and MX2 classes with the new inverted circuit that allowed riders to go full gear and enjoy the new layout.

At the end of the day it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings who won the GP with his second overall win of the season and his 101 GP victories to join Stefan Everts’ record. Behind him in second was Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre who got his second podium of the season and on the third step of the podium, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado who keep his 100% podium record this season.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team’s Jago Geerts signed a hat-trick with a perfect 1-1-1 as he won the MX2 Ram Qualifying Race on Saturday and the two races on Sunday. This was in front of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay De Wolf who kept his consistency and de Wolf’s teammate Roan Van De Moosdijk in third for his first podium of the season.

The day was marked by a large and noisy crowd who came in number in a beautiful and hot day to cheer on riders and especially on Ruben Fernandez and Jorge Prado who gave them a lot to be happy and loud throughout the whole weekend. This enthusiastic public made this Grand Prix of Portugal a very special one for the 2023 season.

MXGP

In Race 1, it was Jorge Prado who clinched yet another FOX Holeshot and led the race from start to finish as he keeps his way to take off on first races to win them. Romain Febvre came out after the first turns in 2ndposition and even tried to push to get close to Prado but in the end Febvre settled for a good 2nd place while Prado won the race.

Jeffrey Herlings got a good start too as he found himself in 3rd early in lap 1 to then control his race and comfortably finished 3rd in the end even if he pushed Febvre in the last laps, but couldn’t make a pass. The two teammates at Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team, Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff had somewhat of a similar race as they both push to gain positions. Coldenhoff was 7th on lap 1 but gradually moved up to 5th right behind Seewer, then pushed behind to finally pass the Swiss for 4th on lap 9.

It was another solid performance for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini as the Italian got to 7th on lap 2 after getting passed by Coldenhoff. Guadagnini then capitalised on Team HRC’s Ruben Fernandez mistake on lap 8 to get back up to 6th. While he pushed to overtake Seewer later in the race, he had to settle for 6th in the end. Fernandez who looked quick and confident this weekend and was pushing for 3rd behind Herlings made a mistake and fell down to pick himself up on 7th position where he stayed until the checkered flag.