You were in podium position for a while, too.

Yeah, and it got stripped from me. I feel like I kinda had something for Ken [Roczen]. Three weeks ago I woulda been like, “Yeah, no way.” It’s just good progress—running up with those guys is definitely a learning experience, as far as the pace and the feeling. Running up there, the way I did, then have a mistake with a lapped guy and get held up, squandering that podium position… I’m going to sleep well tonight knowing I had even more in the tank, and knowing I’m able to do even more than what I was able to do today. With a clean race and a good start, we got a shot at it. I didn’t know if we would, this year, honestly. No way did I think I was going to be an automatic podium guy, there are so many good guys and so many champions. Being off for two years and then being a podium guy is unrealistic. But to run in it for a little bit today, that feels good, it makes me feel like I’m here for a reason, and that I can be here for many more years.

It's a pretty cool story with you and your brother too. I know it’s been talked about a lot lately, but still. I think he was tenth tonight. Is this something you guys stop and think about together?

Yeah. That’s the first thing I said to Dirt Shark when I came off the track. It took 50 years for this to happen [brothers in the top ten in a premier class SX race] again, and we’ve done it twice now, which is pretty neat. I was more excited about that than I was the first time. We both had really solid races in Detroit, and today we solidified it. We played it smart, we’re showing up. Josh’s day was kind of a train wreck. He just put his head down and made it happen, and I was really proud of him for that. He had a lot of unforeseen things happen to him today completely out of his control. He was just struggling, big time. You could see it in his posture during practice. So for him to pull it together and get tenth, that’s pretty badass I think.