Note: Main image is from the 2022 Seattle Supercross.
The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 25, at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. This race will be the 11th round of the 2023 season and will be the fifth 250SX West Region event of the season.
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Seattle Supercross night show beginning at 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT.
CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Seattle Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EDT Monday/10 p.m. PDT Sunday.
This weekend's broadcast team:
- Play-by-Play: Todd Harris
- Analyst: Ricky Carmichael
- Reporters: Will Christien & Daniel Blair
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will resume this weekend with the second round MXGP of Sardegna (ITA). The MXGP of Sardegna will take place on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will both be off this weekend. The GNCC Racing season will be back in action at the April 1 and 2 Tiger Run GNCC.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
SeattleSaturday, March 25
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of SardegnaSunday, March 26
2023 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|225
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|222
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|208
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|182
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|180
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|101
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|80
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|69
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|63
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|50
|2
|Ruben Fernandez
|48
|3
|Romain Febvre
|44
|4
|Jeffrey Herlings
|41
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|40
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|60
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|49
|3
|Thibault Benistant
|41
|4
|Simon Laengenfelder
|37
|5
|Kevin Horgmo
|36
Seattle Supercross
Seattle Supercross Race Center
Seattle - 450SX Provisional Entry ListMarch 25, 2023
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|40
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|41
|Derek Kelley
|Riverside, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Sardegna
OTHER INFO
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lumen Field
800 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98134
Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT
TICKETS
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Seattle Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Video courtesy of Supercross Live
Donnie Souther's Seattle SX track preview with Grant Harlan.
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Seattle Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Seattle, Washington.
Saturday, March 25, 2023