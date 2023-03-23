Racing heads to the Pacific Northwest this weekend and the 250SX West Region resumes in Seattle. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the show.
One additional note for you fantasy players: Cole Seely makes his return to Monster Energy AMA Supercross racing for SmarTop/Bull Frog Spas MotoConcepts Honda team. Seely will race the 450 class. He’s not coming off an injury so he’s not on the list below, but his re-appearance in the series is still something worth noting.
Also, RJ Hampshire is in for the weekend, and he’s healthy. Hampshire was scheduled to race the 450 class two weeks ago in Indy but elected not to. He’s fine and ready for 250 racing in Seattle.
450SX
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out
Comment: Last week Ferrandis announced he’d entered a three-week rehab to ensure he was completely okay. He also stated his goal was to return in roughly six weeks from that point. We don’t have a return date for him, but we know he’s out for the immediate future.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Comment: Hartranft is out for the season after sustaining a multitude of serious injuries while practicing before the season.
Scott Meshey – Leg | Out
Comment: Meshey is out for the remainder of supercross after fracturing his tibia on press day in Detroit.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: Musquin is rehabbing after a broken scaphoid sustained early in the season. A return date is yet to be set, although he may be back for a few rounds of supercross at the end of the season.
Colt Nichols – Head | Out
Comment: Nichols hasn’t raced since crashing during practice in Daytona. He’s out for Seattle.
Bubba Pauli – Thumb
Comment: Pauli is out after severing his thumb in Indianapolis.
Alex Ray – Finger | Out
Comment: Ray broke his finger in Detroit and is out for the time being. #staysketchy
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell is out of action for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Currently there is no timetable on Stewart’s return to racing. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider underwent knee surgery early in the season to address a knee injury and hasn’t raced since.
250SX West Region
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
Comment: Forkner hurt his knee in a big crash off the start at the season opener. He’s working toward possibly being ready for a few rounds toward the end of Pro Motocross.
Vince Friese – Achilles | Out
Comment: Friese is sidelined with what we have heard is an Achilles injury. There are no further details regarding the injury or a return to racing.
Kyle Greeson – Back | Out
Comment: Greeson is out after sustaining a burst fracture to his L3 vertebrae before the season.
Matt Moss – Thumb | Out
Comment: Moss is healed up after hurting his thumb in Oakland, but he won’t be back racing in the United States until Glendale.
Carson Mumford – Calf | In
Comment: Mumford will return to racing in Seattle with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki after tearing a calf muscle before Oakland.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out
Comment: Nicoletti is out for the season after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.
250SX East
Action for the East Region will resume in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 15.
Robert Hailey – Shoulder
Comment: Hailey is out with a dislocated shoulder sustained in Detroit. He hopes to be back for Atlanta.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist
Comment: Hammaker is out with a fractured arm, sustained shortly before the season.
Preston Kilroy – Wrists
Comment: Kilroy is out with a pair of broken wrists
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist
Comment: Marchbanks is working toward being ready for the final four races of the season.
Michael Mosiman - Banged Up
Comment: Mosiman has been sidelined since crashing at Daytona
Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head
Comment: Reyes is out with a fractured ankle, grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion.
Nick Romano – Knee
Comment: Romano is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone
Comment: Shimoda is out due to a broken collarbone sustained before the season.
Jalek Swoll – Arm
Comment: Swoll is out due to a broken arm sustained before the season.