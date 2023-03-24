Main image by Jacob Souder

Phoenix Honda’s Kyle Peters thought he was done racing after a bad crash last year. The three-time AMA Arenacross champion was moonlighting in Monster Energy AMA Supercross when he went down hard in St Louis. Well, you can’t keep a good man down and KP healed up and even captured another AX title this season. We caught up to Peters on the PulpMX Show to tell us about that, his injury, and more.

Racer X Online: Congrats, man. This one might have been the hardest title yet. I don't know. You tell us.

Kyle Peters: Yeah, absolutely. Thank you. It’s hard to even put it into words. Just everything from my injury almost a year ago and the recovery respect, to not knowing what was going to happen, what I was going to do. So, this one is definitely the most special.

You crashed in supercross last year. You have neck and back [injuries], you've got a cage around you. You broke some vertebrae. It was serious stuff. You were not for sure going to come back racing.

Yeah, for sure. I wasn’t sure for a long time. April 9th of last year at St. Louis, I burst fractured C5 and C6 in my neck. Went into surgery the next day. At the time, I didn’t have any feeling. I could move everything, but feeling was pretty much shot. I had surgery the next day. Two rods, ten screws. Fused from C4 to T1, so six vertebrae. Still to this day, I still have a bit of nerve damage. My feeling is a little spotty in some areas, but I couldn’t be any more blessed to still be able to go out and ride my dirt bike and do what I love.