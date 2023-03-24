Championship Standings

Jett Lawrence (101 points) has a 20-point lead over Hampshire (81 points) entering the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship. The 2023 250SX West Region Championship is a nine-round season, so after this weekend’s race there will only be four races remaining—two of which are Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdowns. Hampshire (81 points) and McAdoo (80 points) enter this weekend with one single point separating the two as fourth-place Mitchell Oldenburg (69 points) sits 11 points back of McAdoo. Kitchen and Enzo Lopes sit tied for fifth with 63 points apiece, as Robertson and Max Vohland are tied for seventh with 52 points apiece. Peirce Brown (51 points) and Dylan Walsh (49 points) round out the top ten entering this weekend.

Injury Updates

Robertson went down in qualifying at the Oakland Supercross and sat out the night show, but he is expected to race this weekend.

Carson Mumford will be making his season debut aboard a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 this weekend after suffering a broken wrist in the off-season and a calf injury held him out of the Oakland SX.

Jo Shimoda has returned to riding, but a return to racing has yet to be determined as he continues to get stronger following a broken right collarbone in the preseason.

Season Stats So Far Through 4 Rounds

Check out some season stats I compiled so far through the first four rounds.

Fastest Overall Qualifiers

Rider # Austin Forkner 1 Jett Lawrence 3 Total 4

Heat Race Wins

LCQ Race Wins