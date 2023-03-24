After a month off, the 250SX West Region will resume this weekend for the championship’s fifth round. So here is a refresher since the last 250SX West Region race was February 18’s Oakland Supercross.
Race Winners
Round 1 | Anaheim 1 SX | Jett Lawrence
Round 2 | San Diego SX | Jett Lawrence
Round 3 | Anaheim 2 SX | Triple Crown | Levi Kitchen
Round 4 | Oakland SX | Jett Lawrence
Jett Lawrence and Levi Kitchen are the only two riders to claim a 250SX West Region main event so far this season. Lawrence won the first and second round before Kitchen finished 4-2-2 for first overall to claim his maiden 250SX win at the Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown. Lawrence then claimed the main event win at the rescheduled Oakland Supercross.
Other Podium Finishers
Hampshire and McAdoo (three total podiums apiece) followed Lawrence on the podium, respectively, in three of the four first rounds of the 250SX West Region. At the Anaheim 2 SX Triple Crown, Kitchen was joined on the podium by Lawrence (second overall) and his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Robertson (third overall).
Championship Standings
Jett Lawrence (101 points) has a 20-point lead over Hampshire (81 points) entering the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship. The 2023 250SX West Region Championship is a nine-round season, so after this weekend’s race there will only be four races remaining—two of which are Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdowns. Hampshire (81 points) and McAdoo (80 points) enter this weekend with one single point separating the two as fourth-place Mitchell Oldenburg (69 points) sits 11 points back of McAdoo. Kitchen and Enzo Lopes sit tied for fifth with 63 points apiece, as Robertson and Max Vohland are tied for seventh with 52 points apiece. Peirce Brown (51 points) and Dylan Walsh (49 points) round out the top ten entering this weekend.
Injury Updates
Robertson went down in qualifying at the Oakland Supercross and sat out the night show, but he is expected to race this weekend.
Carson Mumford will be making his season debut aboard a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 this weekend after suffering a broken wrist in the off-season and a calf injury held him out of the Oakland SX.
Jo Shimoda has returned to riding, but a return to racing has yet to be determined as he continues to get stronger following a broken right collarbone in the preseason.
Season Stats So Far Through 4 Rounds
Check out some season stats I compiled so far through the first four rounds.
Fastest Overall Qualifiers
|Rider
|#
|Austin Forkner
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|3
|Total
|4
Heat Race Wins
|Rider
|#
|RJ Hampshire
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|2
|Total
|6
LCQ Race Wins
|Rider
|#
|Jerry Robin
|1
|Hunter Yoder
|1
|Josh Varize
|1
|Dylan Walsh
|1
|Total
|4
Main Event Wins
|Rider
|#
|Jett Lawrence
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|1
|Total
|4
Main Event Podiums
|Rider
|#
|Jett Lawrence
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|1
|Stilez Robertson
|1
|Total
|12
Main Event Laps Led - Regular
|Rider
|#
|Jett Lawrence
|46
|RJ Hampshire
|4
|Total
|50
Triple Crown Race Wins
|Rider
|#
|RJ Hampshire
|1
|Stilez Robertson
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|Total
|3
Triple Crown Laps Led
|Rider
|#
|RJ Hampshire
|12
|Jett Lawrence
|11
|Stilez Robertson
|8
|Phil Nicoletti
|3
|Total
|34
Total Laps Led
|Rider
|#
|Jett Lawrence
|57
|RJ Hampshire
|16
|Stilez Robertson
|8
|Phil Nicoletti
|3
|Total
|84