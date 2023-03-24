Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Little Rock
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Switzerland
Sat Apr 8
Articles
Full Schedule
250 Words: 250SX West Region Refresher

250 Words 250SX West Region Refresher

March 24, 2023 4:00pm
by:

After a month off, the 250SX West Region will resume this weekend for the championship’s fifth round. So here is a refresher since the last 250SX West Region race was February 18’s Oakland Supercross.

Race Winners

Round 1 | Anaheim 1 SX | Jett Lawrence

Round 2 | San Diego SX | Jett Lawrence

Round 3 | Anaheim 2 SX | Triple Crown | Levi Kitchen

Round 4 | Oakland SX | Jett Lawrence

Jett Lawrence and Levi Kitchen are the only two riders to claim a 250SX West Region main event so far this season. Lawrence won the first and second round before Kitchen finished 4-2-2 for first overall to claim his maiden 250SX win at the Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown. Lawrence then claimed the main event win at the rescheduled Oakland Supercross.

  • Jett Lawrence Align Media
  • Levi Kitchen Align Media

Other Podium Finishers

Hampshire and McAdoo (three total podiums apiece) followed Lawrence on the podium, respectively, in three of the four first rounds of the 250SX West Region. At the Anaheim 2 SX Triple Crown, Kitchen was joined on the podium by Lawrence (second overall) and his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Robertson (third overall).

  • RJ Hampshire Align Media
  • Cameron McAdoo Align Media
  • Stilez Robertson Align Media

Championship Standings

Jett Lawrence (101 points) has a 20-point lead over Hampshire (81 points) entering the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship. The 2023 250SX West Region Championship is a nine-round season, so after this weekend’s race there will only be four races remaining—two of which are Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdowns. Hampshire (81 points) and McAdoo (80 points) enter this weekend with one single point separating the two as fourth-place Mitchell Oldenburg (69 points) sits 11 points back of McAdoo. Kitchen and Enzo Lopes sit tied for fifth with 63 points apiece, as Robertson and Max Vohland are tied for seventh with 52 points apiece. Peirce Brown (51 points) and Dylan Walsh (49 points) round out the top ten entering this weekend. 

Injury Updates

Robertson went down in qualifying at the Oakland Supercross and sat out the night show, but he is expected to race this weekend.

Carson Mumford will be making his season debut aboard a Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki KX250 this weekend after suffering a broken wrist in the off-season and a calf injury held him out of the Oakland SX.

Jo Shimoda has returned to riding, but a return to racing has yet to be determined as he continues to get stronger following a broken right collarbone in the preseason.

Season Stats So Far Through 4 Rounds

Check out some season stats I compiled so far through the first four rounds.

Fastest Overall Qualifiers

Rider#
Austin Forkner1
Jett Lawrence 3
Total4

Heat Race Wins

Rider#
RJ Hampshire3
Cameron McAdoo1
Jett Lawrence2
Total6

LCQ Race Wins

Rider#
Jerry Robin1
Hunter Yoder 1
Josh Varize 1
Dylan Walsh1
Total4
Dylan Walsh
Dylan Walsh Align Media

Main Event Wins

Rider#
Jett Lawrence3
Levi Kitchen1
Total4

Main Event Podiums

Rider#
Jett Lawrence4
RJ Hampshire3
Cameron McAdoo3
Levi Kitchen1
Stilez Robertson1
Total12
Jett Lawrence is the only 250SX West Region rider to land on the podium at all four of the first rounds of the season.
Jett Lawrence is the only 250SX West Region rider to land on the podium at all four of the first rounds of the season. Align Media

Main Event Laps Led - Regular

Rider#
Jett Lawrence46
RJ Hampshire4
Total50

Triple Crown Race Wins

Rider#
RJ Hampshire1
Stilez Robertson1
Jett Lawrence1
Total3

Triple Crown Laps Led

Rider#
RJ Hampshire12
Jett Lawrence11
Stilez Robertson8
Phil Nicoletti3
Total34

Total Laps Led

Rider#
Jett Lawrence57
RJ Hampshire16
Stilez Robertson8
Phil Nicoletti3
Total84


Read Now
May 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now