Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 6 (of 17) — RingCentral Coliseum — Oakland, California
Supercross
Oakland - 250SX West Main EventFebruary 18, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|17:00.674
|15 Laps
|1:07.132
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|17:16.834
|+16.160
|1:07.760
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|17:22.802
|+22.128
|1:08.116
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|17:28.479
|+27.805
|1:08.312
|Washougal, WA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Pierce Brown
|17:30.988
|+30.314
|1:07.364
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|17:31.389
|+30.715
|1:09.223
|Rio Grande do Sul
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Max Vohland
|17:45.135
|+44.461
|1:09.660
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|8
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|17:46.546
|+45.872
|1:10.332
|Alvord, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|Cole Thompson
|18:05.621
|+1:04.947
|1:10.671
|Brigden, ON
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Mitchell Harrison
|17:02.465
|14 Laps
|1:11.171
|Lansing, MI
|GasGas MC 250F
Supercross
Oakland - 450SX Main EventFebruary 18, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|21:28.917
|19 Laps
|1:06.189
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:29.798
|+.881
|1:07.228
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|21:42.168
|+13.251
|1:06.058
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:46.053
|+17.136
|1:07.323
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|21:50.747
|+21.830
|1:07.838
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|6
|Justin Barcia
|21:52.122
|+23.205
|1:07.344
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F
|7
|Christian Craig
|21:59.063
|+30.146
|1:08.765
|Temecula, CA
|Husqvarna FC 450
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|22:01.560
|+32.643
|1:08.618
|Thomasville, GA
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|9
|Colt Nichols
|22:02.287
|+33.370
|1:07.979
|Muskogee, OK
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Justin Cooper
|22:11.076
|+42.159
|1:08.877
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|101
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|81
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|80
|4
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|69
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|63
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|63
|7
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|52
|8
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|52
|9
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|51
|10
|Dylan Walsh
|49
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|139
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|132
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|132
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|111
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|104
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|104
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|97
|8
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|82
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|75
|10
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|75
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|52
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England
|44
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|38
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|36
|5
|Tom Vialle
|33
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|33
|7
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|31
|8
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|30
|9
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|29
|10
|Jace Owen
|Mattoon, IL
|23
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Round 1 (of 12) — Big Buck Farm — Union, South Carolina
GNCC
Big Buck - XC2 Pro RaceFebruary 18, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ryder Lafferty
|02:49:36.000
|Millville, NJ
|GasGas
|2
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|02:49:41.000
|Kawasaki
|3
|Angus Riordan
|02:50:16.000
|Woodland, CA
|KTM
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|02:50:51.000
|Honda
|5
|Mason Semmens
|02:51:36.000
|KTM
|6
|Liam Draper
|02:51:46.000
|Auckland
|Yamaha
|7
|Cody J Barnes
|02:51:56.000
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|02:54:32.478
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|9
|Evan Smith
|02:54:48.020
|Jefferson, GA
|Beta
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|02:54:52.379
|Landrum, SC
|Beta
GNCC
Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am RaceFebruary 18, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|02:58:46.898
|Erin, NY
|Yamaha
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|03:00:55.779
|Uhrichsville, OH
|KTM
|3
|Zack Hayes
|03:03:28.159
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|4
|Jason Lipscomb
|03:07:59.837
|Parkersburg, WV
|Beta
|5
|Sawyer Carratura
|03:15:49.695
|Allison Park, PA
|Yamaha
|6
|Van Gosselin
|03:17:07.152
|Pownal, VT
|KTM
|7
|Jake Froman
|03:17:24.100
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|8
|Aaron Zielfelder
|02:54:53.174
|Madbury, NH
|KTM
|9
|Jhak Walker
|01:53:12.299
|Morrisonville, IL
|GasGas
|10
|Blaceton Moore
|01:09:23.957
|Glouster, OH
|KTM
GNCC
Big Buck - WXC RaceFebruary 18, 2023
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:55:47.019
|Beloit, OH
|KTM
|2
|Rachael Archer
|01:55:47.779
|Yamaha
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|02:02:11.379
|Terre Haute, IN
|GasGas
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|02:04:35.690
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|5
|Prestin Raines
|02:12:11.437
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|6
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|02:16:38.570
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Husqvarna
|7
|Kayla Oneill
|02:18:11.514
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|Kawasaki
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|01:57:17.617
|Bloomington, IN
|Husqvarna
|9
|Megan Barnes
|02:02:00.178
|Okeechobee, FL
|Husqvarna
Other Championship Standings
General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
Through Round 15
Championship Standings
250 Pro
450 Pro
Michael Hicks claimed his fourth consecutive General Tire Arenacross Outlaws title. He then drove over the night and finished 19th in the Houston Supercross 250SX main event the following day.
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 1
FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 3 (of 6)
Prestige Class Championship Standings
AMA ARENACROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 8 (of 14)
AX Pro Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 2
Pro 1 (122cc – Open)
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins