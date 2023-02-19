The 250SX West class resumed action in their series at Oakland on Saturday night also. Due to the race being postponed, this round initially was set to go off right at the start of their series but instead was inserted as their fourth round right in the middle of what was going to be about a two-month break. As such, two riders in particular were a little caught out by the quickness of the series returning to action in the form of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s RJ Hampshire and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo. Both riders had crashed separately at Anaheim 2 three weeks ago with Hampshire damaging his shoulder and dealing with some internal bleeding while McAdoo had bruised up his arm really bad from a crash in practice. Both riders admitted they were not at 100 percent coming into Oakland but as they sat 16 and 17 points, respectively, behind championship leader Jett Lawrence. They knew it was go time no matter what.

For Honda HRC’s Lawrence, it was trying to keep things about as business as usual as he could, having put up 1-1-2 scores at the first three races of the year thus far. He was perhaps the last person who wanted to see a lengthy break in the schedule, so Oakland was maybe the most welcomed sight for him to try to keep the ball rolling.

All day long, it seemed like Lawrence was keen to do just that as he rolled through qualifying topping both sessions and even having the fastest lap between both classes at one point as well. The momentum continued to roll into the night show where he cruised to a heat race victory to set himself up well for the main event. He did experience a bit of a hiccup, however, when he found himself feeling sick before the race and threw up beforehand.

The start in the main event was perhaps the only blip as he passed into the top five on the first lap and then picked off guys one by one until he was in second behind Hampshire who had the early lead. As he was working on catching Hampshire, the Husqvarna rider fell in the first turn from the lead and remounted behind Lawrence in a battle with McAdoo for second. That was all Lawrence really needed from there as he picked through lapped traffic well and opened up a comfortable gap in the end to cruise to his third win of 2023 and extend his championship lead out to 20 points.

“First few laps, I kind of just was really seeing where the lines were at and what the main lines were going to be with just how chewed out the track was,” said Lawrence. “The biggest thing was finding the main lines fast and sticking with them because like Cameron said, he was still going outside and blitzing the whoops and feeling how that was and different stuff like that. Jumping at the start, I was like, “Okay, we’re going to be doing this most of the race.” I was kind of feeling the guys out and once I got Cameron, I was just kind of feeling the pace of RJ and what he was doing. I had a few laps where I made a mistake and [Cameron] got on me but it stayed pretty much the same and then RJ ended up going down, so I was like, “Oh that makes my life a little easier.” From there it was just about keeping the same lap time and eliminating as many mistakes as I can and eliminate the risk because if you pushed too much, the track would just bite you so hard.”