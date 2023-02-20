What about catching Stewart?

“We’ll just see if I get there,” he said. “Don’t want to talk about being there if I’m not there.”

Tomac only battles Stewart and Carmichael in the record books. On the track, he must top Webb and Sexton, and the trio is pushing each other to their limits. The Oakland track was much different by the time the main rolled around, and Tomac no longer had that huge edge in the whoops. Sexton, meanwhile, had his customary speed. The Honda man got out front and started to slowly pull away. Eli was there, but trying to figure out how to match that pace, without risk.

“I thought I was kind of maintaining at the beginning, then he [Sexton] started pulling away,” Tomac said afterward. “I went to the jump [line in the whoops] and he pulled away even more. I did that for five or six laps, then I got it on the pit board and I went back to skimming. That was just the better line for me. That being said, I think I had more of an advantage in the heat race with the skim. They just got really chewed up in the main, as usual. Jumping saved some energy for that late-race push.”

The Oakland track was gnarly. The layout was fun and challenging for the riders when it was fresh, because the dirt provides good traction and the obstacles were steep and technical. The whoops and dragon’s back were tough. Before it all broke down, it was good, but Tomac knows races come down to when the track is at its worst. He was skeptical of building such a tough track with such soft dirt.

“I thought it was really steep, Oakland notoriously has soft dirt, so I was surprised to see it,” said Tomac. “The one rhythm before the finish, guys weren’t even going three after the three-on-off into the next three, because the transitions were so tough with the soft dirt. Then they even laid down a bunch of water before the heat race, made the track even softer. I don’t know…pretty interesting to see them go with a steep build on dirt that’s going to be soft.”