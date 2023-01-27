Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Chris Betts

January 27, 2023

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up friend of moto Chris Betts talks about his decision to walk away from the sport he loves (baseball),what’s next for him, we talk some moto, and more.

Listen to the Betts podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

