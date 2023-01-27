Before we initiated speaking about MXGP World Championship Motocross and all that comes with it, I asked Seewer what he thought of 2021 MotoGP World Champion and Yamaha teammate Fabio Quartararo, who was busy working the room at K1 Speed before being tapped to climb into a go kart.

“Yeah, he’s a cool dude,” smiled Seewer. “You know I’d never really met him. Sure, I follow MotoGP and stuff, but the thing with TV is that you don’t see the person. You see them race. That’s a different story. Fabio and I had lunch together yesterday and we talked about normal things. Okay, I asked him things about MotoGP which I am interested in. I asked him about background things. Fabio asked me motocross. You know top athletes, athletes like we are, you just follow all sports. It’s all we do. If I put on my TV I want to know about skiing, MotoGP, Formula 1, supercross and all of these things. I’m very into sports, so I want to know about them. To get to talk to a guy like Fabio is like a big opportunity and you get to share things that other people will never find about. Fabio is very interesting. He’s a cool guy. His feet are on the earth. He’s a good guy to talk to.”

The 67th annual FIM Motocross World Championship will lift its curtain open on March 12, 2023 for the Patagonia Argentina Grand Prix. For that date, Jeremy Seewer has applied his absolute focus and was candid about the fact that as soon as he rolled out of San Diego, it was time to get back to Europe and back to work.

“As you know, our MXGP season starts in March, so January is the month to put in the hard word,” pointed out 10-time Grand Prix winner. “It’s means being in kind of a boot camp for one month in the south of Europe in Sardinia doing testing and training and cycling and doing a lot of motos and putting a lot of hours on the bike. It can be rainy days and sunny days and it is just putting in laps and getting the bike to work and getting my body to be in top shape. That’s what this January is for. It’s not like I have days to waste. You know what we do is more than a normal job because I cannot stop at 5 PM or start at 8 AM in the morning every day. Monday is no different from Saturday or Sunday for me, you know? I mean it’s a dream that we are living, but a lot comes with it that the people don’t see. Like I said before, there is a lot of hard work. And it is very hard work. You have to go to the absolute limit with your body. And the other thing we deal with is the pressure. Like you said, we got out there and at the end, okay, we have a whole team and an entire crew behind us and to support us, but when we are behind the start gate it’s me and the bike.”

Something Seewer was completely honest on throughout our conversation in the sunny San Diego paddock was the harsh reality that a world class racer both lives and dies on their GP results. Bad races keep you up at night.