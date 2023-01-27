The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, January 28, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. This race will be a 250SX West Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round and a Supercross Futures event. Note, this event is also the first Triple Crown race of 2023. Read this Triple Crown Format Refresher from February 2022 if you need it.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Anaheim 2 Supercross main program beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Anaheim 2 Supercross Broadcast Schedule