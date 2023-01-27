Results Archive
How to Watch: Anaheim 2

How to Watch Anaheim 2

January 27, 2023 12:00pm
by:

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, January 28, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. This race will be a 250SX West Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round and a Supercross Futures event. Note, this event is also the first Triple Crown race of 2023. Read this Triple Crown Format Refresher from February 2022 if you need it.

Related: How to Watch 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX Futures Main Event & Entry List

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Anaheim 2 Supercross main program beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Anaheim 2 Supercross Broadcast Schedule

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 2 (A2)

     Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
    Live Now
    Angel Stadium
    Anaheim, CA US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 28 - 4:30 PM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 28 - 4:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show (Including250SX Futures Main Event) 
      Live
      January 28 - 10:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show (Including250SX Futures Main Event) 
      Live
      January 28 - 10:00 PM
      peacock
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States52
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States46
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States39
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany37
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France36
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia52
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States46
3Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States42
4Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil36
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States35
Full Standings

Other Links

2023 Souvenir Program

View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

2023 450SX Team Guide

Triple Crown Format Refresher

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Anaheim 2 Supercross

Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Center

Anaheim 2 Supercross Injury Report

Anaheim 2 Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

Anaheim 2 Supercross 450SX Entry List

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 450SX Provisional Entry List

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
11Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Complete Entry List

Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX Entry List

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
18Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
33Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
34Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
40Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Complete Entry List

Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List

Supercross

Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX Futures Provisional Entry List

Live Now
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
12Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Honda CRF250R
13Tyler Edmondson Pismo Beach, CA United States Honda CRF250R
17Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki Yamaha YZ250F
21Enzo Temmerman Enzo Temmerman Visalia, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
28Preston Boespflug Battle Ground, WA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Complete Entry List

OTHER INFO

Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806

Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST
Main Event — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST

TICKETS

Get tickets to the Anaheim 2 Supercross.

Track Map

The 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross layout.
The 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports

ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross

ANIMATED TRACK MAP analysis 

Video by Donnie "RotoMoto" Southers

2023 Anaheim 2 SX Track Preview with Cade Clason

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Anaheim 2, California.

Friday, January 27, 2023

Friday Schedule
Friday Schedule AMA

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Saturday Schedule
Saturday Schedule AMA
