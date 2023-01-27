The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, January 28, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. This race will be a 250SX West Region round and will also be a KTM Juniors round and a Supercross Futures event. Note, this event is also the first Triple Crown race of 2023. Read this Triple Crown Format Refresher from February 2022 if you need it.
Related: How to Watch 2023 Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX Futures Main Event & Entry List
Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Anaheim 2 Supercross main program beginning at 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Anaheim 2 Supercross Broadcast Schedule
- Supercross
Anaheim 2 (A2)Triple Crown + Supercross Futures + KTM Junior Supercross
Live Now
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2023 Standings
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|52
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|46
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|39
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|37
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|36
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|52
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|46
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|42
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul
|36
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|35
Other Links
2023 Souvenir Program
View the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
General
Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
Anaheim 2 Supercross
Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Center
Anaheim 2 Supercross Injury Report
Anaheim 2 Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List
Anaheim 2 Supercross 450SX Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|18
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GasGas MC 250F
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|40
|Stilez Robertson
|Bakersfield, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Anaheim 2 Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|12
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|13
|Tyler Edmondson
|Pismo Beach, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|17
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
|Enzo Temmerman
|Visalia, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|28
|Preston Boespflug
|Battle Ground, WA
|KTM 250 SX-F
FOLLOW
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
OTHER INFO
Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EST/1:30 p.m. PST
Main Event — 10 p.m. EST/7 p.m. PST
TICKETS
Get tickets to the Anaheim 2 Supercross.
Track Map
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Video courtesy of Monster Energy AMA Supercross
ANIMATED TRACK MAP analysis
Video by Donnie "RotoMoto" Southers
2023 Anaheim 2 SX Track Preview with Cade Clason
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Anaheim 2 Supercross Race Weekend Schedule
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Anaheim 2, California.
Friday, January 27, 2023
Saturday, January 28, 2023