Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the San Diego Supercross of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy San Diego Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Anaheim 1 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Maxwell Sanford | 16th in the main event | 46 points

450SX Class

Grant Harlan | 17th in the main event | 46 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

