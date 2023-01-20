Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 21
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 27
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 28
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 3
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy San Diego Supercross Preview Podcast

January 20, 2023 4:30pm | by:
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy San Diego Supercross Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the San Diego Supercross of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy San Diego Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Anaheim 1 Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Maxwell Sanford | 16th in the main event | 46 points

450SX Class

Grant Harlan | 17th in the main event | 46 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

Related: 2023 PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign-Ups Now Open

