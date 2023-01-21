Jason Weigandt walks and talks with 2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo, Dylan Ferrandis, MXGP contender Jeremy Seewer and more at a Friday night pre-show for the San Diego round of Monster Energy Supercross. Yamaha and Monster just re-upped their partnership for the future, so the brands held a party where MXGP, AMA Supercross and MotoGP link up for the first time ever. Also, San Diego's supercross round is next. What to expect?

