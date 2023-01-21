Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Weege Show: San Diego Preview

January 21, 2023

Jason Weigandt walks and talks with 2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo, Dylan Ferrandis, MXGP contender Jeremy Seewer and more at a Friday night pre-show for the San Diego round of Monster Energy Supercross. Yamaha and Monster just re-upped their partnership for the future, so the brands held a party where MXGP, AMA Supercross and MotoGP link up for the first time ever. Also, San Diego's supercross round is next. What to expect?

