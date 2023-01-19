Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
SMX Insider - Ep 7 – Blair, Weigandt, McGrath, Villopoto, & Carmichael Talk Anaheim 1 SX

January 19, 2023 2:10pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Call it a Champion’s Edition of SMX Insider! Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto join SMX Insiders Jason Weigandt, Daniel Blair and Clinton Fowler to share their thoughts on the top stories in SuperMotocross. 

If you missed the first six episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider - Episode 6 - Anaheim 1 Review

SMX Insider - Episode 5 - Anaheim 1 Preview

SMX Insider - Episode 4 - Way-Too-Early Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 3 - 250 Class Preview and New Broadcast Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 2 - Triumph News, Roczen lands and 2023 Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 1 - Media Days and Pre-Season Stories

