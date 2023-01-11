Results Archive
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: David Dewhurst

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast David Dewhurst

January 11, 2023 2:00pm
by:

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

David Dewhurst has produced a super cool book about the history of motocross (titled “Motocross: The Golden Era”) featuring interviews with some of the greatest riders of all time. I talk to David about the process of putting the book together and about his career in the sport.

Listen to the Dewhurst podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

