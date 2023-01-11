As Webb was saying, when you’re only riding with people on the same brand of bike, the progress, or lack of progress, is tough to gauge and the Paris SX reaffirmed that they needed to do more work.

Well, the jury is in and Webb looked fantastic. You’ll see below that myself (and even Webb himself) isn’t fully buying into this great ride as a sign to come because there weren’t really whoops, but what we saw at Anaheim was great. He kept it low in the turns, his fitness was as good as anyone’s, and he showed he was ready to fight. He was six seconds back of second with four minutes to go, but he made up all that time and took that runner-up finish. He made up a ton of time late and passed a lot of huge names to do it.

Jett Lawrence had a rough start to his day when he kept crashing and making mistakes in practice. He told the broadcast crew that he just wanted to see Sunday, and that Anaheim hasn’t always treated him that well. Well, despite the sloppiness in the track and in his riding, THE JETT still qualified second but didn’t win his heat. I didn’t think he would win the main to be honest, I thought he’d make a mistake or two that held him back, but nope. THE JETT showed us what he’s capable of by going wire to wire, and basically didn’t make a mistake. The track was much better for the night show but remember, he didn’t win his heat. Champions gonna do what champions gonna do, right?

Here are a few things I think, and some that I know, coming from the opener:

I THINK you cannot judge how this season is going to play out from Anaheim 1. We’ve seen too many weirdo A1’s to really know how it’s going to go. Justin Barcia won three years in a row but didn’t end up as a true title contender, Ryan Villopoto crashed three times one year, Davi Millsaps won A1 and then faded…no wait! That Millsaps year, we thought it was a weirdo A1 but turned out it wasn’t because Davi was good all season. That’s rare, though. Just last year we had Webb get second and then not be a factor the rest of the year.

But I KNOWEli Tomac is going to be a real title contender this year. I said on the PulpMX Show that maybe 2023 was another weirdo Anaheim 1 and Tomac and Webb weren’t going to be there the whole year. More on Webb later, but Tomac looked incredible. To crash in the middle of the race and still win is impressive. He ate these guys up with speed and fitness, and he looks ready to go out in his final SX season with another title.

I KNOW that despite Yamaha telling photogs and media to not take shots of the bike and to kind of stay away from the tent, Tomac’s on a 2023 model of YZ450. That was the rumor going around at the race, that the frame was maybe a 2022—definitely not the motor, you can see that—or that Yamaha was hiding something on the bike. Well, I’m here to tell you it’s a 2023 model and Tomac, immediately after stopping by the podium after his win said, “Man, this bike is fun to ride.”