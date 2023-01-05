FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry-leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

With 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season coming up this weekend, I call up Feld Motor Sports/PulpMX stat guru Clinton Fowler to talk about what milestones we’re looking at this upcoming season, how they fit into history, and more.

Listen to the Fowler podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.